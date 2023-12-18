Animal actor Triptii Dimri sparks dating rumors with THIS person after breakup with Anushka Sharma's brother

Triptii Dimri, who shot to nationwide fame with her cameo in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer "Animal," is rumored to be romantically linked with Sam Merchant, a former model turned successful businessman. Before these recent speculations, there were murmurs about Triptii's romantic involvement with Karnesh Ssharma, the brother of renowned actress Anushka Sharma, although neither of them chose to publicly acknowledge their relationship.

Adding to the intrigue, Triptii recently posted a series of photos from what seemed to be a wedding celebration, prominently featuring a selfie with Sam Merchant. This particular snapshot has ignited further curiosity and fueled ongoing rumors about their potential romantic connection.

Sam Merchant, identified as the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill in Goa, boasts an Instagram following of approximately 249k (as of the current writing). Notably, personalities such as Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are counted among his followers on the platform.

Reports from Deccan Chronicle shed light on Sam Merchant's journey, starting as a successful model who clinched the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. He later transitioned into entrepreneurship, establishing exotic beach clubs and hotels in the scenic locales of Goa.

Triptii Dimri has consistently made headlines since her portrayal of Zoya in "Animal." The on-screen chemistry and intimate scenes shared with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture have sparked significant discussions on social media. Reflecting the impact of "Animal's" release, Triptii's Instagram following witnessed a remarkable surge, escalating from 600k to an impressive 4 million followers within a remarkably short span.

