Hansal Mehta's new series 'Family Business' stars Anil Kapoor as a billionaire and Vijay Varma as his employee. When Kapoor fires Varma, a corporate succession battle turns into a personal vendetta, threatening to tear apart a business empire.

The critically acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Family Business' has been officially announced, starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The series title and cast were unveiled at the Netflix India slate announcement in Mumbai on Tuesday. Anil Kapoor is set to play the role of a visionary billionaire in the series who is ready to do anything to reach the pinnacle of success in the ever-growing world. He faces resistance from Vijay Varma, his student-cum-employee, who rebels after being fired from the company.

About 'Family Business'

According to the description of the show, "A visionary billionaire grooms a rising tycoon to take over the reins of India's largest conglomerate as his successor. Months into the top job, he is unceremoniously fired as the mentor reclaims the throne. Refusing to accept his downfall, the ousted successor strikes back, turning a corporate succession battle into a no-holds-barred war. Old secrets surface, alliances fracture and the fight for control threatens to rip apart one of India's most respected business empires, showing how quickly questions of legacy and blood can turn power into a personal vendetta," as quoted in a press note shared by Netflix.

'Family Business' Teaser

The teaser of the show begins with Anil Kapoor's introduction as the owner of muti-billionare company, while Vijay Varma as a dedicated and commited employee of the company. The story escalates when Kapoor fires Varma, triggering a high-stakes tug-of-war for corporate power. Netflix India shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUS005iEsPT/

Vijay Varma on working with Anil Kapoor, Hansal Mehta

At the Netflix India slate announcement, Vijay Verma expressed his happiness of working with Hansal Mehta and Anil Kapoor. He said, "This is special for me in many ways. This was my first chance to collaborate with my favourite director, Hansal Mehta and the evergreen, the most dashing Mr Anil Kapoor. I had a ball shooting with him."

Star-studded Supporting Cast

The series also features Kash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Raima Sen and others in prominent roles.

Team on exploring complicated relationships

The team of Family Business shares: "Family Business explores the deeply complicated and messy personal relationships that define every boardroom battle of a family of tycoons. What happens when inheritance becomes expectation, and legacies collide? It's a ride unlike any other in a world never seen before. We're excited for audiences to get their first glimpse of this world through Next on Netflix, and we look forward to revealing more of the story in the months ahead."

The release date of the series has not been announced yet.