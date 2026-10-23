Supermodel Barbara Palvin shared her raw postpartum reality after walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, revealing she was pumping milk and wearing nursing pads just six weeks after the birth of her daughter, Sylvie.

Barbara Palvin’s Candid Look at Postpartum Life

Supermodel Barbara Palvin has offered a candid glimpse into the realities of postpartum life, revealing that Victoria’s Secret’s design team sewed nursing pads into her bra as she returned to the runway just six weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Sylvie. Palvin, who walked the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, shared a heartfelt Instagram post highlighting the contrast between the glamour of the runway and the everyday challenges of motherhood. Offering “a little reminder of the reality behind all the glam,” the Hungarian model revealed that the team was “literally sewing nursing pads” into her bra. She also shared a backstage photograph of herself pumping milk while wearing a black lace dress. Palvin, who married actor Dylan Sprouse in 2023, welcomed their first child, daughter Sylvie, in September. Her post read, "It really does take a village. Feeling incredibly blessed to have the love and support of my family and friends through this new chapter of my life. I couldn’t have done this without you." Expressing gratitude to Victoria’s Secret for supporting her during this phase of life, she thanked the brand for “embracing me exactly where I am in my postpartum journey.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin)

Advocating for Mothers and Workplace Support

The model also acknowledged that she was fortunate to have the choice to return to work on her own terms, drawing attention to the challenges faced by mothers who have limited access to maternity leave and postpartum support. “In the US, so many women are expected to return to work just 6-8 weeks after giving birth, often without paid maternity leave. Mothers deserve more time, more support, and more choices,” she wrote. Palvin further emphasised that the experience of motherhood extends far beyond carefully styled appearances and professional milestones, noting that every woman's postpartum journey is different. “What you saw on that runway was me all dolled up, but my everyday postpartum reality looks very different. Some days, just finding time to take a shower or sit down and eat a meal in peace feels like a huge accomplishment. And that deserves to be celebrated too,” she wrote.

Celebrating Shared Strength

Through her post, the model encouraged mothers not to compare their experiences with those of others, highlighting the importance of recognising the challenges and achievements that often go unnoticed. This comes after the Victoria's Secret fashion show became a point of debate on unrealistic body standards for women on social media. Celebrating the shared strength of mothers, Palvin also acknowledged the different forms that resilience can take, whether returning to professional commitments, managing sleepless nights or navigating the demands of caring for a newborn. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)