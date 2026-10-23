Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X. The minister, who turned 62, thanked the actor for his warm wishes while reflecting on his journey in Indian politics and national service.

Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Amit Shah

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan extended birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and prayed for the minister’s good health, happiness and strength in the year ahead. In a post on X, the actor wrote, “Wishing Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday… May the year ahead bring you the best of health, happiness and strength to continue all that you do for the nation. My warmest wishes and prayers for a wonderful year ahead.” Wishing Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday… May the year ahead bring you the best of health, happiness and strength to continue all that you do for the nation. My warmest wishes and prayers for a wonderful year ahead. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 22, 2026

Responding to the post, Amit Shah thanked the actor for his greetings. “Thank you so much for your warm wishes @iamsrk,” Shah wrote on X.

Political Journey and Career

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who turned 62 on October 22, has emerged as one of the most influential figures in Indian politics in his past 12-year career by expanding the BJP’s political footprint across India since taking over the party's command as its President in 2014.

Soon after Shah was appointed the country's home minister, he took decisive historical decisions to enhance India's national security during the tenure of the Modi 2.0 govt in 2019.

Rise to Prominence

Born to Kusumben and Anilchandra Shah in an affluent Gujarati family on October 22, 1964, Shah has been remarkably successful in expanding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisational footprint by leading the party from the front and securing one electoral victory after the other in state assembly elections. During his tenure as BJP President, the BJP became the world’s largest political party with over 10 crore registered members.

Shah, who joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later became an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his youth, has risen to head the ruling Party of India literally from the grassroots. His dedication, dexterity and above all result-oriented performance made Shah in-charge of several election campaigns of the national leaders, including that of LK Advani in 1991, and late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1996, both in the Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency in Gujarat. (ANI)