Veteran actor Tom Skerritt, renowned for his roles in Alien, Top Gun, and Picket Fences, has died at age 93. Known for his rugged charm, he leaves behind a celebrated six-decade career in film and television after passing away of natural causes.

Remembering the Legacy of Tom Skerritt

Veteran actor Tom Skerritt, known for his memorable roles in classic films such as 'Alien' and 'Top Gun' alongside his Emmy-winning television work in 'Picket Fences', has died at the age of 93. As per Variety, his publicist confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday of natural causes. Skerritt built a celebrated six-decade screen career defined by rugged charm and memorable performances across both film and television.

Career Highlights and Television Success

He won an Emmy Award in 1993 and received a nomination in 1994 for portraying Jimmy Brock, the sheriff of the quirky town at the centre of David E. Kelley’s CBS dramedy 'Picket Fences.'

Iconic Film Roles

On the big screen, Skerritt delivered iconic performances in a wide range of genres. In Ridley Scott's landmark sci-fi horror film 'Alien' (1979), he starred as Dallas, the captain of the Nostromo. He also worked alongside Tony Scott as Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf, the chief instructor at the naval fighter school in the 1986 box-office megahit 'Top Gun'. His extensive film credits further include Robert Altman’s 'MASH' (1970) as surgeon Duke Forrest, Robert Redford’s adaptation of 'A River Runs Through It' (1992) as a Presbyterian minister, and Seth MacFarlane’s comedy 'Ted' (2012).

Early Life and Personal History

Born in Detroit, Skerritt attended Wayne State University and UCLA before completing a stint in the US Air Force. He made his feature film debut in the 1962 Korean War drama 'War Hunt'. He is survived by his third wife, Julie Tokashiki, whom he married in 1998, and his children Andy, Matt, Erin, and Colin from his previous marriages to Charlotte Shanks and Sue Oran. (ANI)

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