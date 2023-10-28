Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's ongoing row over $160 million vineyard gets much complicated

    In one particular email, dating back to May 25, 2022, Pitt exposed the invitation of Yuri Shefler to Angelina Jolie to visit his Scottish castle in Scotland. Now this ongoing scuffle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over a $160 million vineyard is getting more complicated with each day.

    Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's ongoing row over $160 million vineyard gets much complicated vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once a beloved couple, have been at the centre of a high-profile breakup and are making headlines for years. In a recent turn of events, Daily Mail has disclosed a series of email exchanges that shed light on the close and unexpected friendship between Angelina and Russian vodka tycoon Yuri Shefler. These emails have surfaced amid Brad accused the two of plotting against the Fight Club star. One particular email, dating back to May 25, 2022, has come out in court documents filed by the legal team of Brad Pitt, disclosing the invitation of Shefler to Angelina to visit his Scottish castle on the Tulchan estate in the Speyside region of Scotland.

    ALSO READ: 'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears

    Just months prior to this invitation, 'Mr and Mrs Smith' star Angelina had sold her part of the French winery, Chateau Miraval, to Shefler for $8.5 million. This deal made Brad furious. He filed a lawsuit for breach of contract. In the legal battle, the Inglorious Bastards star has accused the company of Shefler attempting a takeover of the wine business that he had shared with his former wife. On the other hand, Shefler claimed that the actor was trying to damage the business relationship between Shefler and Angelina.

    The mysteriousness surrounding whether Angelina Jolie accepted the invitation of Yuri Shefler to visit his Scottish castle remains unsolved. Meanwhile, Angelina and Brad Pitt purchased the land in 2008 for approximately $27 million. At that point, they had become equal owners of the vineyard and its business. In the legal case, Brad had claimed that the actress had decided to sell her share without informing him and also stated that her actions were a calculated attempt to damage the reputation of the business and decline his investment.

    In a leaked email obtained by Vanity Fair, Angelina Jolie spoke with Brad Pitt on January 21, 2021. She shared her intention to distance herself from a business which involves alcohol. In response, the actor was interested in purchasing the land from her. However, when she declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) preventing her from publicly discussing their well-known in-flight altercation, the deal tumbled.

    The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie took another turn as her investment company, Nouvel, filed a $350 million lawsuit against Brad in July. They accused him of "wasting the company assets" and spending an amount on renovations of a swimming pool and construction of a recording studio on the property. They alleged that Pitt had looted the wine business and treated it as his personal cashbox.

    ALSO READ: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Allu Arjun spotted at airport, En Route to Italy for celebration

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears vma

    'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears

    Imran Khan reunites with Genelia Dsouza in viral photo; is a new film project on the cards? vma

    Imran Khan reunites with Genelia Dsouza in viral photo; is a new film project on the cards?

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Allu Arjun spotted at airport, En Route to Italy for celebration SHG

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Allu Arjun spotted at airport, En Route to Italy for celebration

    Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani set to make OTT debut; Producing web show starring Vikrant Massey ATG

    Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani set to make OTT debut; Producing web show starring Vikrant Massey

    Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad OTT rights bagged by THIS platform; Read rkn

    Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad OTT rights bagged by THIS platform; Read

    Recent Stories

    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shares photos of carvings inside Ayodhya Ram temple gcw

    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shares photos of carvings inside Ayodhya’s Ram temple; See here

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on Kerala Piravi rkn eai

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on Kerala Piravi

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH) osf

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH)

    Oppo A79 5G with 5000mAh battery 6 72 inch display launched under Rs 20000 Check details gcw

    Oppo A79 5G with 5,000mAh battery, 6.72-inch display launched under Rs 20,000; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon