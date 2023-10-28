'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears

Andy Cohen recounts his unsettling 2013 interview with Britney Spears, where he thought Britney was kept captive. Read on to know more. The Woman in Me memoir autobiography book by pop queen Britney Spears is making waves. It has shaken the hollywood industry as Britney Spears has finally made the explosive revelations which is making the global #Britney fandom troll and insult Justin Timberlake, Jamie Lynn Spears and her father.

In a recent revelation, Andy Cohen reminisces about an interview he had with Britney Spears during her turbulent conservatorship, which was allegedly controlled by her estranged father, Jamie Spears. Cohen describes the encounter as bizarre and odd, adding it looked like Britney was held captive. During an episode of his radio show, Radio Andy, Cohen disclosed the unnerving details of his 2013 interview with Britney Spears.

The interview took place as part of her Britney Jean album release party. It had gotten organized to help her grow more at ease with potentially appearing on the late-night TV show of host Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live. Cohen said he had travelled from New York City to Los Angeles for the interview, and their conversation was not recorded or filmed.

Cohen said that two media friends involved in a documentary about the Grammy winner had warned him about a mysterious woman who constantly shadowed Britney. Andy said, "They said that there was this woman, always present by the side of Britney at all times. She basically tells her what to do and where to go, and it is really creepy." When Cohen reached Los Angeles to interview Spears, he had a similar experience. Revisiting it, Andy said, "It was like Britney was her captive; [the woman] was her captor. It was really creepy, really creepy. That woman was whispering in her ear before everything. And Britney was like, Mhm, mhm." Although Britney mentioned this woman by name in her memoir, The Woman in Me, Cohen did not identify her.

The unsettling interview also included an incident where the team brought a birthday cake for Britney, even though it was not her birthday. Cohen speculated that it was just for the cameras. Britney Spears, in her recently released tell-all, exposed the almost 14 years she spent under the abusive control of her father, describing him as a cult leader. She alleged that he overworked her, mishandled her finances, body-shamed her, imposed a strict diet, and forced her into rehab. Happily, the controversial conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

