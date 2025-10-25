Actress Aneet Padda reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana’s warm Punjabi welcome as she joins the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Shakti Shalini. Fans are excited about the collaboration and upcoming release on December 24, 2026.

Upcoming actress Aneet Padda, who has been in news for her performance in the indie projects, has just stepped into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with her new film Shakti Shalini. After the announcement of this movie, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana gave a warm Punjabi welcome to Aneet, which left the fans in anticipation for this new collaboration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aneet Padda Reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Warm Punjabi Welcome

Ayushmann took to social media in a heartfelt note to welcome Aneet with a special mention of his appreciation regarding her talents and roots from Punjab. He wrote that seeing another actor from Punjab step into MHCU was something to be proud of, and he further encouraged pursuing dreams. Of course the very thoughtful testimonial was quickly noted by fans, who complimented his gesture.

Aneet replied to Ayushmann's post with gratitude, stating that the warm welcome "feels extra special" coming from someone she admires, adding that joining the MHCU is an exciting prospect for her as it will challenge and showcase her acting abilities. This response resonated with fans, who lauded this budding partnership.

About Shakti Shalini

Set to release on 24 December 2026, Shakti Shalini would be in the popular MHCU that already has a hit lineup, including Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. Aneet Padda has a significant role in this movie, which marks her first significant appearance in a horror-comedy franchise. With the hype surrounding the lead cast and connection to MHCU, the film is expected to reach a very wide audience.

"Fan Excitement and Anticipation"

The combined excitement from Ayushmann's message and Aneet's response has raised the stakes even higher for the film. Fans are now eager to see how Aneet will do in her part and how it fits into the MHCU storyline. It's already alive with positive commentaries and predictions for Shakti Shalini.