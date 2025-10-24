Ayushmann Khurrana recently addressed being called the “Captain America of MHCU,” emphasizing that he doesn’t seek external validation for his work. The actor shared that personal satisfaction and fan appreciation matter more than labels.

Ayushmann Khurrana is a versatile Bollywood actor who has acted in a series of unusually unconventional social movies. His career spans over a decade, and during this term, he managed to lock the audiences with memorable performances in films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and Bala.

The buzz surrounding Ayushmann being labeled the "Captain America" of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), was recently discussed by him. With people embracing this label for him, it is all the more important to note that these people do not influence the work formally he does. He energetically put his point even further; "Nahi chahiye bahar ki validation." Satisfaction lies in oneself, he suggested-probably that and the little recompense from his fans is enough.

A fan asked, “How do you feel being the Captain America of MHCU?". Ayushmann Khurrana said “Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don’t do this, we don’t need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma."

An Appreciation by MHCU and Its Fans The MHCU has already become a fan following, but the real reason for all this adulation has been nothing other than the reaction a lot many have bestowed on Ayushmann for his on-screen appearance. Oro-rejoicing in the superhero joke, as the case may be, but that tag does not define him; the deeper sense of love shared with the audience at large ranks as a first-class.

The Humility Conversely, Ayushmann prays that fame or the need for recognition may not overcome him in any context he may find whose cause is external validation. Ayushmann insisted that fame is not what he is about, fans are what maintain him. The media handlers, their blessings, and their curses are what life teaches to kill.