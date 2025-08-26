Several web series were streamed on different OTT platforms last week, packed with crime, suspense, and thrillers. Here are the top 5 most-watched original series.

With the rise of OTT platforms, web series have become a top choice for entertainment alongside theatrical releases. Last week saw the release of several gripping series that have captured audience attention across genres. Here's a look at the top 5 most-watched web series, based on viewership data from Ormax Media.

1. Sare Jahan Se Accha – Netflix | 2.8 Million Views

Topping the list is Sare Jahan Se Accha, a high-octane fiction action thriller produced by Gaurav Shukla and directed by Sumeet Purohit. The Netflix series stars Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra, and Tillotama Shome in lead roles. Its gripping storyline and stellar performances have made it the most-watched web series of the week with 2.8 million views.

2. Wednesday Season 2 – Netflix | 2.4 Million Views

Following close behind is the second season of the American supernatural mystery-comedy Wednesday. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series continues to charm audiences with Jenna Ortega reprising her lead role. The star-studded cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, and Emma Myers. With 2.4 million views, it remains a fan favorite.

3. Salahkar – JioCinema | 2.2 Million Views

Salahkar, a spy-thriller set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan covert missions from 1978 to 2025, has garnered 2.2 million views. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the series stars Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, and Surya Sharma. Its political intrigue and gripping narrative make it the third most-watched series this week.

4. Andhera – Amazon Prime Video | 1.9 Million Views

Coming in at number four is Andhera, a supernatural horror thriller produced by Gaurav Desai and directed by Raghav Dar. With 1.9 million views, the series features Priya Bapat, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, and Karanvir Malhotra. Its chilling premise and suspenseful storytelling have resonated with horror fans.

5. Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans – SonyLIV | 1.8 Million Views

Rounding off the list is Mayasabha, a Telugu political drama created by Deva Katta, who co-directed and co-wrote it with Kiran Jay Kumar. Based on Andhra Pradesh politics from 1970 to 1995, the series stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, Chaitanya, and Nassar. With 1.8 million views, it has made a strong mark on SonyLIV.