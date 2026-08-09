Virat Kohli gave fans a glimpse of a sweet moment with wife Anushka Sharma, sharing a picture of their matching white sneakers on his Instagram Story. The couple, known as 'Virushka', continues to be a favourite among fans for their candid moments.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gave fans a glimpse of a sweet moment with wife and actor Anushka Sharma as he shared a picture on his Instagram Story. The minimalist picture showed the couple's feet in matching white sneakers as they appeared to enjoy some time together. Kohli also tagged Anushka in the post and added a red heart emoji.

Virat and Anushka, who are often referred to as "Virushka", have often grabbed attention for their candid moments together. From supporting each other at sporting events to sharing glimpses of their time away from work, the couple continues to be a favourite among fans.

Kohli on the cricket front

Take a look On the cricket front, Kohli recently featured in India's third ODI against England at Lord's in July, where he scored 74 runs off 59 balls during India's chase of 388. Across the three-match series, he scored 144 runs at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 109.09, including two half-centuries.

Earlier this year, Kohli had scored 384 runs in six ODIs at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 106.66. His tally included a century and three half-centuries, with a best score of 124.

Kohli is next expected to be seen in action from September 27 during India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Anushka's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Anushka has largely stayed away from films in recent years. Her much-awaited sports drama 'Chakda Xpress', based on the life of former India women's cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, is yet to get a release date.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film 'Zero'.