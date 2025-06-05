Actor Ananya Panday enjoys a day off in Croatia ahead of her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera with Kartik Aaryan, set to release on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Actress Ananya Panday has taken some time for herself from her hectic schedule and is enjoying a 'day off' in Croatia.

On Monday, Ananya posted pictures from her Croatia trip on Instagram. She was dressed in a bikini and was chilling with her friends on the beach.





She wore a red bikini and posed with her friends for the camera.

Ananya also shared a picture of a signboard reading 'Vila Nepos', which is clearly snuck in as a play on nepotism.

"A day off in sunny sunny Croatia." she captioned the post.



Recently, the first look of her romance drama titled 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.

In the first look, actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya can be seen holding passports and sharing a romantic kiss on the shore.





"Flying together...again! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine's Day : 13th Feb, 2026," Kartik captioned the post.

After 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' Kartik and Ananya are coming together for this film, which excited fans.

In the comment section, a social media user wrote, "Waited so long for this reunion still feels unreal can't wait to see you two stunning people back on the big screen."

"Best wishes to you," another user commented.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The plot details are still under wraps.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. (ANI)