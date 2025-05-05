Babil Khan's tearful moment went viral. With people like Ananya Panday and Harshvardhan Rane by his side, Babil is reminded that he does not stand alone in this.

Bollywood actor and son of late Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan, recently went through an emotional ordeal, being absent on social media for a couple of hours. His emotional video raised eyebrows among his fans as well as the fraternity of actors too, and both Ananya Panday and Harshvardhan Rane have exposed their support.

Babil Khan's Emotional Breakdown

Babil Khan also posted a tearful video, ranting against the business and the highs of stardom. The viral video in no time was largely misinterpreted and people doubted his sanity. Subsequently, Babil explained that the message was one of appreciation towards his co-actors, and not bashing Bollywood.

Ananya Panday's Heartfelt Message

Ananya Panday came to Instagram Stories to send reassurance to Babil with the words: "Only love and good energy for you, Babil, always in your corner." Her post was received as an act of solidarity and was proof that Babil enjoys robust support within the industry.

Harshvardhan Rane's Advice to Babil

Actor Harshvardhan Rane also put his words forward in support. He appreciated Babil's acting talent as "God-level genetics" and reminded him to get back to his work and avoid industry rumors. Rane advised Babil not to be bogged down by negativity, being a good attitude towards mental well-being.

Industry's Response & Fan Reactions

Some of Bollywood's leading celebrities, such as Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal, also expressed support for Babil. The fans appreciated the gesture of love, with most requesting that Babil focus on his career and mental well-being.