Suhana Khan Birthday: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor send sweet wishes
Suhana Khan turned 25 with sweet wishes from close friends. Ananya Panday called her 'Suzie Pie,' Shanaya Kapoor said 'sister,' and Navya Naveli Nanda also sent heartfelt birthday greetings.
| Published : May 22 2025, 11:59 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : social media
Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya, childhood friends, showcase their bond. Suhana's 25th birthday celebration highlights their enduring friendship.
Image Credit : social media
Ananya's cute nickname for the birthday girl and Shanaya's sisterly wishes highlight their close bond. Their friendship is truly special!
Image Credit : social media
Suhana's birthday celebration included a throwback to the IPL victory. The photo shows Suhana with Abram, Ananya, and Shanaya, all wearing 'Champions' t-shirts.
Image Credit : social media
Ananya's heartwarming birthday message for Suhana expresses their unique bond and wishes her happiness.
Image Credit : social media
Shanaya's birthday post with a picture from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration shows their sisterly affection.
Image Credit : our own
Navya Naveli Nanda, a close friend of Suhana, posted a sweet picture and a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram.
