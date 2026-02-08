Ananya Birla praised the RSS's nation-building event in Mumbai, which was also attended by celebrities like Salman Khan. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke on fostering employment via 'production by masses' and mastering AI without causing job losses.

Ananya Birla, Director of the Aditya Birla Group, praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event, a two-day lecture series themed "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons". While speaking to the media, she said, "... It is all about nation building and taking India forward as Indians... I look forward to everything... "

On the second day, several prominent personalities from the business and film industries attended the grand event in Mumbai. The gathering also included acclaimed music composer Pritam, actors Raveena Tandon and Ananya Panday, and renowned filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, alongside other notable figures from the film industry. Their presence added glamour and energy to the milestone celebrations. Superstar Salman Khan also graced the event on Saturday. The two-day lecture series aims to reflect on the century-long journey of the RSS and its contributions to Indian society, while fostering discussions on new directions and initiatives for the future.

RSS Chief on 'Production by Masses' and Job Creation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India should adopt a production-by-masses approach instead of mass production to instil a quality-based competitive environment that will help increase demand for our products and create more employment opportunities.Speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai, Bhagwat said, "There is mass production, big companies, and our MNCs are also competing; Indian companies also need to compete, and they will. But our focus should be on production by the masses instead of mass production. If a type of production takes place in thousands of places, then it will become cheaper in our country. Then the competition won't be based on price, but on quality, and if we produce high-quality goods, the demand for our products will increase abroad as well. That's what should happen, and more people should get employment."

Emphasis on Dignity of Labour

"Secondly, encourage working with our own hands and enhance the prestige of those who work with their hands, which is lacking today... We have many hands here, and they need work... Our economy and our mindset should be such that these idle hands get work...Everyone is running after jobs; we shouldn't let this happen," he added.

On Adopting AI and Modern Technology

He called for a "job-creating" environment, welcoming modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, stating that we have to become "masters of it" and utilise it for our benefits, while ensuring that it does not impact employment negatively. He said, "Our population is very large. Therefore, whatever we do for progress, it should be job-creating, not job-destroying. So, new technologies are coming, like AI and others. What should we do to ensure that this doesn't result in job losses? Technology will definitely come, and for the sake of competition, we will have to become masters of it and utilise it. We cannot say that we won't let AI come. AI will come, and we will use it in such a way that our work continues without negatively impacting employment."