Anant Ambani announced the launch of Vantara University in Jamnagar, a global institution for wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences. It aims to create a lasting legacy and produce top veterinarians and scientists for the world.

In a significant announcement blending philanthropy, science, and ambition, Anant Ambani laid out an expansive global vision for wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences at the foundation stone ceremony of Vantara University in Jamnagar. Speaking at the event, the Reliance Industries Executive Director emphasised that the institution aims to become a transformative force in the global wildlife ecosystem.

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"Team Vantara is trying to create a legacy that will not only serve the current purpose of wildlife but will be a legacy that will serve the world for the next thousands years," Ambani said. Positioned as the world's first integrated global institution dedicated to wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences, Vantara University expands Anant Ambani's existing Vantara initiative, which operates a large-scale animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar.

Ambitious Goals for Global Impact

Ambani underscored the university's long-term aspirations, saying, "This University is going to create legends for the wildlife field in the upcoming years. We will be the best University, the most dynamic, the most advanced in the world."

He further highlighted the institution's dual focus on animal and human well-being through research-led innovation. "This University will not only serve Mother Nature but it will also be the key to solving many diseases in the world which will also help not only animals but humans," he said.

The university is expected to play a major role in building global expertise. "This University will, every year, give out top-class veterinarians not only to India but to the entire world. We will give out scientists not only to India but to the entire world," Ambani added.

Cultural Roots and Enduring Vision

The ceremony, held around Anant Ambani's birthday, featured traditional Hindu rituals and incorporated symbolic elements such as soil and water collected from across India.

During the address, Ambani reiterated the philosophical and cultural foundation of the initiative. "As in Hindu culture we say that every animal has come for a purpose. It's a creation of God. Animals are God's own. So we need to protect mother nature and we are here to protect what the nature has given to us," he said.

He expressed confidence in the institution's enduring impact and said, "I think the university here is something which is going to live beyond us. We all here have it in us to make this the world's best. India, Jamnagar will bring people who want to learn about wildlife right here and we will be the creators of the future for wildlife, for animals and for veterinarian support."

Closing his speech on a personal note, Ambani thanked his family and collaborators. "I would like to thank again team Vantara, all our esteemed guests. I would like to really thank my parents and together we are going to create history and together we are going to make my parents proud and India proud. Thank you. Jai Shree Krishna. Jai Hind."

With its ambitious blueprint, Vantara University aims to position India as a global hub for wildlife research, conservation, and veterinary excellence. (ANI)