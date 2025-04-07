Premier League: The 2024–25 Premier League season has been with moments of poor refereeing decisions. Certain calls have led to controversy, influencing match results and fuelling discussions about the role of VAR and on-field judgments. Here are five instances where refereeing decisions became the center of attention.

1. Bournemouth's Disallowed Late Winner Against Newcastle United

Date: August 25, 2024

Match: Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

In the dying moments of a thrilling encounter, Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara believed he had secured a dramatic victory with a stoppage-time goal. However, celebration turned to frustration as VAR intervened, ruling the goal out for an alleged handball. Replays suggested the decision was sketchy, with many arguing that the evidence was inconclusive. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving Bournemouth players and fans feeling denied a crucial win.

2. Controversial Penalty Awarded to West Ham Against Manchester United

Date: October 27, 2024

Match: West Ham United vs. Manchester United

As the game approached its conclusion, West Ham's Danny Ings went down in the box under a challenge from Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt. Initially, the referee waved play on, but after a VAR review, a penalty was awarded. Jarrod Bowen converted, sealing a 2-1 victory for West Ham. The decision was heavily scrutinized, with many believing the contact was minimal. The fallout was significant, contributing to the departure of United's manager, Erik ten Hag, the following day.

3. Brentford's Christian Norgaard's Controversial Red Card

Date: November 23, 2024

Match: Brentford vs. Everton

Midway through the first half, Brentford's Christian Norgaard was shown a straight red card following a challenge on Everton's goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford. The referee initially took no action, but after VAR intervention, Norgaard was sent off. Brentford's manager, Thomas Frank, expressed his disbelief, stating it was "never a red card" and emphasizing the need for common sense in such decisions. The match concluded in a goalless draw, but the controversy stayed.

4. Nottingham Forest's Disallowed Goal Against Southampton

Date: January 19, 2025

Match: Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton

Nikola Milenkovic thought he had extended Nottingham Forest's lead with a header, only for VAR to rule the goal out, citing interference from teammate Chris Wood, who was deemed to be in an offside position. The decision was controversial, as Wood did not appear to impact the goalkeeper's ability to make a save. The match ended 3-2 in favor of Forest, but the disallowed goal remained a talking point.

5. Arsenal's Penalty Against Everton

Date: April 5, 2025

Match: Everton vs. Arsenal

Early in the second half, Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly was believed to have fouled Everton's Jack Harrison inside the box, leading to a penalty. Replays suggested the challenge was marginal and possibly occurred outside the penalty area. Despite that, VAR upheld the referee's decision. Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey later commented that VAR was unlikely to overturn such a subjective call, but the decision left Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and fans angry as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.