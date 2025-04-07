Delhi Weather, April 7: Mercury hits 39°C; heat alert issued

India News
Mercury will touch close to 40°C on Monday. Let’s look at the accurate temperatures and brace for the scorching heat.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
Sunrise: 6:05 AM
Sunset: 6:43 PM
The day will be very hot with abundant sunshine. It’s crucial to stay hydrated and wear light clothing.
Try to stay indoors during peak heat, especially from noon to mid-afternoon. If you must be outside, use sunscreen and wear protective clothing.
