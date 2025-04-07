India News

Delhi Weather, April 7: Mercury hits 39°C; heat alert issued

Delhi Weather on Monday

Mercury will touch close to 40°C on Monday. Let’s look at the accurate temperatures and brace for the scorching heat. 
 

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:05 AM
Sunset: 6:43 PM

Stay hydrated

The day will be very hot with abundant sunshine. It’s crucial to stay hydrated and wear light clothing.
 

Avoid the Sun

Try to stay indoors during peak heat, especially from noon to mid-afternoon. If you must be outside, use sunscreen and wear protective clothing.

