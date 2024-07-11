Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details

    Rajkumar Hirani's film 3 Idiots was adapted in Mexico as 3 Idiotas. The Indian movie features Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh, Javed Jaffrey and more.

    It is well known that Rajkumar Hirani can produce back-to-back hits. Because of its relatability, his films consistently captivate audiences. One such example is the 2009 smash "3 Idiots," a film whose story has made ripples all over the world. It's interesting to note that, despite the movie's enormous popularity worldwide, 3 Idiotas was its Mexican remake.

    The popularity of Rajkumar Hirani's "3 Idiots" has really established a standard. While the movie has been a box office success and a beloved classic, its 2017 Mexican adaptation, "3 Idiotas," is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that also became a blockbuster. 

    With over 3 million tickets sold, the movie was a box office success in Mexico, where it also became the highest-grossing domestic movie of the first half of 2017.

    This is a testament to Rajkumar Hirani's masterful narrative, which is becoming increasingly well-known worldwide. 

    While "3 Idiots" was a huge hit in India, its Mexican adaptation broke box office records. It demonstrated how widely accepted the subject matter that Rajkumar Hirani's film brought to life was. 

