    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Day 1: Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir-Alia, set to perform

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to host their grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3. Tonight (March 1) there will be 'An Evening in Everland', with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”.

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Day 1: Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir-Alia, set to perform
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

    Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and entrepreneur Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, are planning a lavish pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It will be a star-studded celebration, with not just Indian superstars but also world luminaries in attendance.

    As the couple hosts the first day of their lavish pre-wedding event, here's everything you need to know right now:

    SRK, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: Celebrities Visit Jamnagar
    Several superstars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Rani Mukerji, and Manish Malhotra, have already arrived in the city for the pre-wedding festivities. The paparazzi captured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Thursday night when they arrived in Jamnagar for the much-anticipated pre-wedding celebration. Before this, Alia Bhatt was seen arriving at the huge event with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Jawan director Atlee has also arrived at the pre-wedding location.

    Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to Attend Pre-Wedding Bash?
    Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth, for example, will attend the event with their families. Akshay Kumar will also attend the pre-wedding festivities with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor will also attend the events.

    Several Indian and worldwide superstars will perform during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The greatest performance will definitely be by singer Rihanna, who arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday. In addition to Rihanna, magician David Blaine and prominent Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh will light up the stage during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party.

    What will happen in Jamnagar on March 1-3?
    Day 1 of the March 1-3 pre-wedding event is titled An Evening in Everland, and the dress code is "elegant cocktail". Day two will include A Walk on the Wildside, with "jungle fever" as the suggested dress code. The last day will also feature two events. The first, Tusker Trails, recommends "casual chic" attire since tourists are encouraged to explore the lush surroundings of Jamnagar. The last celebration, Hastakshar, asks for a beautiful evening in traditional Indian attire.

     

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
