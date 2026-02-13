Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of 'Ramayan' creator Ramanand Sagar, has died in Mumbai at 84. His funeral was attended by film industry members. He was known for the 2008 TV epic 'Ramayan' and the film 'Armaan'.

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of the legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, is no more. He breathed his last in Mumbai on February 13, 2026.

Family Mourns, Industry Pays Respect

Sharing the news of his demise, his family in a note stated, "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our dear father Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra...Your prayers and blessings for his peaceful journey are sincerely appreciated. Sagar Family."

Anand's funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Several members of the film industry, including Poonam Dhillon, Bhagyashree, and Ramesh Sippy, attended his last rites. A prayer meeting in fond memory of Anand is likely to take place on Monday.

Anand, 84, is survived by wife Nisha Sagar, son Shakti Sagar, daughter Gauri Sagar, son Amar Sagar, daughter-in-law Vaishali Sagar, grand daughter Aanya Sagar, and grandson Arjun Sagar.

A Lasting Legacy

Son of legendary Ramanand Sagar, creator of the original 1987 TV series Ramayan, Anand Sagar was part of the second generation managing Sagar Pictures Entertainment. Anand Sagar made a lasting impact on Indian mythological storytelling, most notably with the 2008 television epic Ramayan. In addition to his work in television, he was also associated with the film Armaan, whose popular song 'Ramba Ho Ho Ho' was recently recreated for the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Durandhar'. (ANI)