Kiara Advani's bold avatar in the War 2 teaser has taken the internet by storm. Her neon bikini look, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, is described as ‘naturally beautiful’.

The release of the War 2 teaser caused a stir online. While Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR captivated fans with their powerful action avatars, Kiara Advani's glimpse set social media ablaze.

Kiara grabbed everyone's attention in the teaser, walking poolside in a neon lime green bikini. Her bold and glamorous look went viral.

India's top fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania designed Kiara's look in War 2. She says, "This was the first time I styled Kiara for a film, and the brief was—'hot'. I've styled swimsuits in many films before, but this time I wanted the look to be completely natural and relaxed, like a girl on the beach—totally confident."

Anaita further explains, "During the shoot, I kept telling Kiara—'Be yourself, not for anyone else.' This look works because she wasn't playing it, she was living it."

Anaita hinted at more surprises in Kiara's look. She says,

"I deliberately chose an unusual color—not entirely green, not entirely yellow—an attractive, unique shade that immediately grabs attention."

Talking about the bikini's design, Anaita explains, "The cut is extremely simple, but there's a new twist when viewed from the front—we've used bikini charms for the first time, placed in the center. It creates the perfect balance of mystery and fun."

And finally, she says, "How can we forget that metallic sheen! It reminds us of the glamour of the 70s, but at the same time, it also feels like a part of today's Gen Z's bold and funky style."

According to Anaita, "Kiara worked hard for this look. She was so comfortable in it that she didn't even have to think about how to walk, what to do—just completely free in her body. And the fantastic body you see on screen—that's entirely the result of her hard work."

War 2, the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, will be released worldwide on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra.