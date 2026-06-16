Amrita Singh’s old interview has resurfaced, where the actress opened up about why she chose not to marry again after her divorce from Saif Ali Khan and shared her views on life and relationships.

The love story of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's most talked-about tales, even today. Their relationship was always in the news, especially because of their 12-year age gap, with Amrita being the older one. The two got married in 1991, stayed together for about 13 years, and then got divorced in 2004.

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After the divorce, Saif Ali Khan moved on and married Kareena Kapoor. But Amrita Singh never remarried. Recently, an old interview of hers has resurfaced on social media and is going viral. In it, she spoke openly about her reasons for not getting married again.

'I have everything a man could give me'

In that old interview, actress and TV host Pooja Bedi asked Amrita, 'Would you like to get married again in the future?' Amrita replied, 'I'm not a 16-year-old girl, you know. I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no. To be honest, I don't think I'll get married again. But in life, anything can happen.'

When Pooja Bedi pressed further, asking, 'So why are you staying away from marriage?', Amrita smiled and gave a zinger of a reply. 'Everything a man could possibly give me, I already have. Except for a few things, and you don't need to get married for that.' Her answer sparked a lot of debate back then.

Amrita faced tough times after the divorce

In the same interview, Amrita Singh also looked back at the difficult period after her divorce. She shared that after the separation, she spent a lot of time at home, feeling sad and thinking about her situation. 'I was just at home, thinking about my condition. I was sad and felt let down. But I didn't want my children to learn to give up when life gets hard,' she said.

Amrita believed she had to be a strong role model for her kids. So, she pulled herself together and focused all her energy on raising her children and rebuilding her career.

The Story of Saif and Amrita

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan first met during the making of the film 'Bekhudi'. They tied the knot in 1991 and have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple officially divorced in 2004.