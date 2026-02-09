Saif Ali Khan–Amrita Singh Divorce: Was Kareena Kapoor Really the Reason?
Sara Ali Khan's mom, Amrita Singh, will celebrate her 68th birthday on February 9. She first met Saif Ali Khan on the set of the film 'Bekhudi.' During the shoot, the Nawab lost his heart to his co-star. After that, they got married in a hurry.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh: A Love Story That Ended—But Why?
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's love story has drama and tragedy. On the set of 'Bekhudi,' Saif fell for the actress, who was 12 years older. Friendship grew, meetings increased, and they fell in love.
Both Saif and Amrita Singh's families refused the marriage. Despite this, they had a secret wedding in 1991. Amrita was established in Bollywood, while Saif was just starting his career. They had two kids, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Besides the 12-year age gap, Saif was also known for his colorful personality. According to media reports, conflicts began to rise. After about 13 years, they ended their marriage in 2004.
After divorcing Amrita, Saif Ali Khan grew closer to Kareena Kapoor. Many accused Kareena of breaking up their home, though some say it was much later. Others believe Saif's affair led to the split.
