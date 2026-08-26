Amitabh Bachchan’s candid KBC confession about doing household chores has left fans amused. After revealing his daily routine and Jaya Bachchan’s special dish, netizens hilariously joked that Big B is scared of his wife.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is now in its 18th season, and it's amazing how Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of the show all these years. From little kids to senior citizens, and from regular folks to big celebrities, everyone has tried their luck on the hot seat. The prize money, which started at one crore rupees, has now shot up to a massive seven crores, and many people have walked away as crorepatis.

Even at 83, Amitabh Bachchan's energy is just infectious. He keeps the mood light on KBC and often creates some really funny moments. Recently, a female contestant asked him a cheeky question that got everyone curious. But Big B's reply is what left everyone stunned.

'I'm the one who does the housework!'

The woman asked the actor, "You must have a lot of staff at home. If they all take a holiday on the same day, does madam (Jaya) make you do the work?" To this, Amitabh replied, "It doesn't matter if we have 2, 3, 5, or 10 helpers at home. I'm the one who does all the work." He added, "I do the cleaning, I wash the dishes. The only thing I don't do is cook."

Praise for his wife

He then spoke about his wife, Jaya Bachchan, who's quite famous for her no-nonsense attitude. "I don't eat rice," he explained, "so Jaya once made a special mango kheer for me, and it was delicious." He even gave a respectful bow to her right there from the stage. Seeing this, people online couldn't keep calm. One user joked, "This just shows how scared he is of Jaya-ji!" Others pointed out that since he said she cooked for him 'once', it probably means he's stuck with all the other chores the rest of the time!