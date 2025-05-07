Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious post stirred up social media. Posted before the airstrike, it contains only numbers, leading to various speculations. What's the real meaning?

On the night between May 6th and 7th, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike on Pakistan, destroying terrorist camps. This action was a response to the April 22nd terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were brutally murdered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi named this operation 'Operation Sindoor.' The entire nation is celebrating the army's action, and Bollywood celebrities are also expressing their joy. However, amidst this, Amitabh Bachchan is facing backlash for one of his posts.

What did Amitabh Bachchan write in his post?

Late at night on Tuesday, around 1 am, Amitabh Bachchan made a post. It contained only numbers, without any further explanation. Amitabh's post reads, "T 5371 -". People are interpreting Big B's post as his reaction to Operation Sindoor and are criticizing him.

Comments on Amitabh Bachchan's Post

After seeing Amitabh Bachchan's blank post, one internet user wrote, "Sir, what is this 'bulls**t' you're posting?" Another user commented, "The silence suggests that the Iqbal inside Amitabh is mourning the terrorists being killed by the Indian Army." One user wrote, "Sir, Operation Sindoor is happening, say something now." Another comment reads, "Can you stop seeking attention like this, especially during a time of war against the terrorist nation Pakistan?"

Was Big B's tweet really about Operation Sindoor?

The truth is that Big B's blank tweet came about half an hour before the airstrike on Pakistan. According to reports, the Air Force carried out the airstrike on Pakistan around 1:30 am, destroying 9 terrorist camps and reportedly killing several terrorists. Amitabh's tweet was posted before this. It's a different matter that Big B hasn't given any reaction to Operation Sindoor so far.