Chhaava To Dhurandhar: Top 8 Box Office Hits of 2025; Check Full List Here
Chhaava To Dhurandhar: Big movies released in 2025 have earned a lot. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' also had a strong opening at the box office on its second day. So, it'll be interesting to see if 'Dhurandhar' can compete with these
Chhaava
The movie 'Chhaava' was released at the beginning of 2025. Vicky Kaushal was seen in the lead role. This film earned ₹600.10 crore at the box office.
Saiyaara
Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda's film 'Saiyyara' did a business of ₹337.78 crore.
Kantara Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara Chapter 1' was released in October 2025. The film collected ₹224.39 crore at the box office.
War 2
Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film 'War 2' was released in theaters on August 14. This film earned ₹185.13 crore.
Raid 2
Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid 2' earned ₹178.08 crore from the theaters.
Sitare Zameen Par
Aamir Khan's film 'Sitare Zameen Par' collected ₹165.67 crore.
Housefull 5
People really liked the movie 'Housefull 5'. The film earned ₹160.72 crore on June 6.
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' hit theaters on December 5th. It collected ₹32.5 crore worldwide on its first day. It'll be interesting to see how much it earns in the coming days.
