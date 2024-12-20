Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt moments from Aaradhya’s annual day performance; Read on

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his pride and joy as his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan performed at her school’s Annual Day. Attending the event with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Big B expressed the exhilarating experience of watching Aaradhya shine on stage

Amitabh Bachchan recently expressed immense pride as his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, performed at her school's Annual Day event. He, along with his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan, attended the event at Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai on Thursday. Visuals from Aaradhya's performance, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam’s, quickly went viral on social media.

In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared that the experience of watching his granddaughter perform was "the most exhilarating." He noted the joy of seeing Aaradhya's innocence and her eagerness to give her best performance in front of her parents. He also described the special feeling of witnessing children perform in front of thousands of people. Amitabh reflected that such moments are a true delight, emphasizing how fulfilling it was to see Aaradhya in her element. He ended his post by wishing his followers good night, mentioning that a new day was ahead.

Apart from Aaradhya’s performance, Amitabh also mentioned in his blog that he would return to work after a day of rest. He noted that work had not entirely stopped, as he had been dealing with future commitments that required attention, consent, and affirmation. He expressed great joy in having worked with two of the most gifted and legendary icons in the music world, describing it as an extraordinary experience. Amitabh also confessed admiration for their talent and special gifts, admitting that he envied their capabilities. He wished he could possess such abilities and expressed a desire to learn from them, though he acknowledged that time for learning was running out. However, he hoped to stay in touch with the basics of the craft by being around those who inspire and challenge him.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, despite the rumors surrounding their marriage, appeared united as they left Aaradhya's school event together in the same car, further dispelling any speculations.

