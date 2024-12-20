Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika’s lies cause rift between Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra, evictions spark chaos

Bigg Boss 18 sees Shrutika Arjun’s lies create tension between Chum and Karan, while her manipulation and a controversial midnight eviction spark chaos and frustration among housemates.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 has been making waves on social media, despite its TRPs not being as high as expected. Recently, the show garnered significant attention after a dramatic twist involving Shrutika Arjun. Shrutika, who emerged as the house's new "Time God", was initially in competition with Chum Darang for the title. Both contestants expressed their willingness to accept the role, but Shrutika’s ambition was clear. She strategically sought the help of Kashish Kapoor and Edin Rose, telling them her priority list for the task would be Chum, Kashish, and Edin.

However, Shrutika’s plans shifted when she spoke to Chum. She changed her list to include Chum, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Edin-Kashish, which was later exposed by Bigg Boss. The housemates, including Karanveer, Avinash Mishra, and Chum, were shown the footage of Shrutika’s lie. Confronted with the truth, Shrutika tried to emotionally manipulate Chum, who, despite the betrayal, continued to defend her. Karanveer, on the other hand, chose to stay quiet, trying to make Chum understand how Shrutika would easily turn her back on their relationship if given a chance for immunity.

The situation escalated as more housemates voiced their concerns. Eisha Singh pointed out to Chum that she was the only one who was putting in the effort with Shrutika. Despite the growing opposition against Shrutika, Chum remained protective of her. During all this drama, Shrutika's decisions continued to cause turmoil in the house, further alienating her from the others.

The tension reached a boiling point with the shocking and controversial midnight eviction of Digvijay Rathee. The housemates, who had voted him out, were left frustrated and unhappy with how the eviction played out, adding to the growing dissatisfaction surrounding the show.

