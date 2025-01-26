Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate in THIS film? Here's what we know

Vijay Deverakonda and Amitabh Bachchan starring together? This news is currently trending on social media. How much truth is there to it? What role will Big B play?

Vijay Deverakonda hasn't had a solid hit since Geetha Govindam. Despite efforts and experiments, success eludes him. Kushi, with Samantha, performed moderately but wasn't a major commercial hit. His recent family-oriented film, Family Star, also disappointed.

The Rowdy hero is in a tough spot. Vijay Deverakonda's name once resonated throughout the industry. For three years, the audience, especially young women, adored him. Now, he's less visible. He's striving for a hit and making continuous efforts.

He's working on a film with Shyam Singha Roy director, Rahul Sankrityan. He previously collaborated with this director on Taxiwaala, which was decent but not a commercial success. Rumors circulated about a senior Bollywood actor playing a guest role in this new film.

The latest buzz suggests Amitabh Bachchan might play that role. The film's pre-production is complete, and regular shooting is expected to start next month. Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly undergoing a complete makeover for this 1850s period drama.

Rahul Sankrityan is known for his careful handling of such stories. The movie reportedly features significant variations. Rumors also suggest Arnold Vosloo's involvement in a key role, which would be a definite plus. Nani's Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul, was successful, raising expectations for Vijay Deverakonda's film.

