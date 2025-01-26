Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate in THIS film? Here's what we know

Vijay Deverakonda and Amitabh Bachchan starring together? This news is currently trending on social media. How much truth is there to it? What role will Big B play?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda hasn't had a solid hit since Geetha Govindam. Despite efforts and experiments, success eludes him. Kushi, with Samantha, performed moderately but wasn't a major commercial hit. His recent family-oriented film, Family Star, also disappointed.

article_image2

The Rowdy hero is in a tough spot. Vijay Deverakonda's name once resonated throughout the industry. For three years, the audience, especially young women, adored him. Now, he's less visible. He's striving for a hit and making continuous efforts.

article_image3

He's working on a film with Shyam Singha Roy director, Rahul Sankrityan. He previously collaborated with this director on Taxiwaala, which was decent but not a commercial success. Rumors circulated about a senior Bollywood actor playing a guest role in this new film.

article_image4

The latest buzz suggests Amitabh Bachchan might play that role. The film's pre-production is complete, and regular shooting is expected to start next month. Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly undergoing a complete makeover for this 1850s period drama.

article_image5

Rahul Sankrityan is known for his careful handling of such stories. The movie reportedly features significant variations. Rumors also suggest Arnold Vosloo's involvement in a key role, which would be a definite plus. Nani's Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul, was successful, raising expectations for Vijay Deverakonda's film.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha NTI

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha

Sandalwood director Harshavardhan files FIR against actress Shashikala over blackmail, harassment vkp

Sandalwood director Harshavardhan files FIR against actress Shashikala over blackmail, harassment

The Delhi Files Teaser OUT: Mithun Chakraborty's fierce first look as a patriotic hero stuns fans NTI

The Delhi Files Teaser OUT: Mithun Chakraborty's fierce first look as a patriotic hero stuns fans

Happy Republic Day 2025: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and others celebs extend warm wishes to fans NTI

Happy Republic Day 2025: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and others celebs extend warm wishes to fans

Prominent Malayalam director Shafi passes away at 56 anr

Prominent Malayalam director Shafi passes away at 56

Recent Stories

Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle dating cricketer Siraj? See viral photos NTI

PHOTOS: Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai dating cricketer Siraj?

NSE bans derivatives trading for 9 companies: PNB, Bandhan Bank included AJR

NSE bans derivatives trading for 9 companies: PNB, Bandhan Bank included

Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir's Tral Chowk (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir’s Tral Chowk (WATCH)

'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate vkp

'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate

61-year-old school principal arrested for molesting three minor students in MP's Anuppur anr

61-year-old school principal arrested for molesting three minor students in MP's Anuppur

Recent Videos

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Video Icon
Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Video Icon