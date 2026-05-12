Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for his fans, calling them his 'extended family'. He revealed that he instructs his staff to treat fans with respect, stating their behaviour reflects on him and that the public is an "embodiment of the Divine".

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing a deep and enduring bond with his fans, often describing them as his "extended family." He has time and again expressed gratitude for their unwavering support, through heartfelt messages on social media, personal interactions, and even gestures during his popular Sunday darshan outside Jalsa. In a nod to his fans, Big B took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note for them, which read, "this is my pride and my honour to have the blessings of the many .. they make me believe .. they make me breathe anther day .. they provoke me to work and to work harder and to deliver... they are my Ef .. my extended family." He went on to share multiple pictures and videos from his Sunday darshan, where the actor can be seen greeting his fans, waving at them, signing autographs, and giving out gifts.

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A Lesson in Respect for His Staff

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a couple of pictures, where he can be seen in a discussion. The actor revealed how he spoke to his staff "Yeh ... apne yahan jo kaam karte hain unhe samjhate hue ki chahne waalon ke saath unka vyavhaar kaisa hona chahiye... janta ke saath jaisa unka (kaam karne waalon ka) vyavhaar hoga, janta samajhti hai ki yeh mera bhi swabhaav hoga....(Here, while explaining to those who work here about how they ought to behave toward his well-wishers, The public understands that the manner in which these staff members conduct themselves is the same way I behave)," he said

"To wait for hours for such a long time and under such scorching sun is no ordinary feat. To subsequently fail to treat them with due courtesy is simply unacceptable. The public, after all, is the embodiment of the Divine. Affection, respect, and goodwill toward them are all they truly seek. They give us so much; in return, we ought to serve as a mirror reflecting back to them nothing but love, honour, and respect," Big B wrote.

A History of Fan Appreciation

Notably, this is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his affection toward his fans. Earlier, the actor mourned the death of his fan named Shalini Singh, who hailed from Prayagraj. He described the death of his fan as "the most difficult and painful moment" of his life and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, he was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. (ANI)