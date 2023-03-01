Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani's, Dharmendra's house blast threat call by anonymous caller makes Mumbai Police alert

    An anonymous caller threatened to blow up Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Mukesh Ambani's house. The call got received at Nagpur Police's control room.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra are one of the most loved megastars in Indian cinema. The veteran actors managed to entertain and win the hearts of the fans and audiences with their craft and nuanced performances over the years.

    On Tuesday, fans were worried after an unnamed person called the Nagpur Police control room. The person threatened to blow up Big B, Dharmendra, and Mukesh Ambani's houses. According to the reports, the Nagpur Police alerted the Mumbai Police about the same immediately.

    According to a leading Indian entertainment portal, the caller claimed that the bombs got placed near Big B's bungalow and Dharmendra's house in Mumbai. After the Nagpur Police received the threat call, they immediately informed the Mumbai Police. A senior officer told the portal that a bomb-defusing team got called at both the legendary star's houses. The bomb squad team searched intensely at the legendary actors' houses. No bombs got found by the bomb squad after the search was conducted.

    The police officer who received the call heard two youngsters discussing that 25 persons had arrived in Mumbai to blow up the bungalows of Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Ambani. Mumbai Police were alerted. Mumbai police have launched a probe, the official added.

    Big B greets his fans outside his Juhu bungalow every Sunday. The Uunchai Nactor even shares heartwarming pictures with his fans on his blog. His lavish bungalow is really famous. Fans often take selfies with the nameplate. On the other hand, Dharmendra also stays in Juhu close to Big B's house.

    Amitabh Bachchan has an impressive lineup of films like Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and The Intern remake with Deepika. 

    Dharmendra would essay a key role in a series called TAJ: Divided By Blood starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Naseeruddin Shah. The series will get digitally released on Zee 5 on March 3. He also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and others.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
