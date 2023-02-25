Revealed: Why Paris Hilton kept her abortion in the 20s a 'secret'

In a recent interview, the hotel heiress and Hollywood icon Paris Hilton opened up on why she kept her abortion in her 20s a secret and away from the media glare for so long.

Paris Hilton revealed that until she met the love of her life and husband, Carter Reum, she spent years assuming she was asexual. The American media personality and businesswoman got frank and candid in a recent interview with a leading global entertainment magazine outlet.

Talking about her sex life and her stature as a sex symbol, Paris revealed that anything sexual actually frightened her. So much that she actually thought she was asexual. In a new interview with a global entertainment magazine, Paris Hilton also opened up on the darkest time of her life. She spoke in depth about the darkest phase in her life that she never shared with anyone due to shame. She kept it a secret for the same reason.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton spills beans on how 'anything sexual' terrified her

As the world is changing, people are becoming more open-minded now. This inspired and motivated the Zoolander actress and global icon Paris Hilton to come forward and talk about her past, which she had buried, thinking she would never dig it back up. Paris spoke openly about the sexual assault she had as a teenager, saying, "This was also something that I didn't want to talk about because there was so much shame around it."

She said, "I was a kid, and I was not ready for that." Paris chose surrogacy because her pregnancy in her early twenties, which she had gotten past back gushing in front of her eyes, and the trauma she went through during the abortion couldn't prepare her for having another child. Hilton also spoke widely about the sexual harassment she faced in Utah. Dark childhood stories that she had always kept hidden were all revealed in a candid moment.

The House of Cards actress spoke about her inner fear of bearing a child again, to which she mentioned, "I am just so scared. I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor's office, just all of that."

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton goes desi on her India visit; see pics