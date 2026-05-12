Amazon Prime Video has ordered a series based on Elsie Silver's 'Rose Hill' romance novels. The show follows a rancher, a billionaire, and a country-pop star. Heidi Cole McAdams is the showrunner, and Marc Webb will direct the first episodes.

Amazon Prime Video is bringing Elsie Silver's "Rose Hill" romance novels to the screen with a new series order. The announcement was made as part of Amazon's upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Monday. Variety exclusively reported that the project was in development at Prime Video in June 2025.

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Plot Details Revealed

The logline for the show states that it "follows best friends and neighbours West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and brooding record label owner Ford Grant, aka Forbes' 'World's Hottest Billionaire,' who's long carried a torch for West's sister, Rosie. And when country-pop star Skylar Stone breezes into their rugged mountain town, the heat gets turned way up in this romantic family drama."

Author Expresses Excitement

On collaborating with the makers of the show, Silver said, "Working with this team on the Rose Hill adaptation has been such a treat. To see everyone's hard work and creativity come to life on screen will be a dream come true!"

Key Creative Team Announced

Heidi Cole McAdams serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on "Rose Hill." Marc Webb will direct the first two episodes and executive-produce. Silver serves as an executive producer alongside Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and James Seidman for Temple Hill. Annika Patton of Temple Hill will co-executive produce.

Expanding Prime Video's Romance Slate

Elsie Silver's four-set bestselling novels, according to Amazon MGM Studios, build on Prime Video's growing slate of romance series as the OTT platform is expanding its lineup. "Rose Hill is exactly the kind of sweeping, emotional romance we love and need--grounded in character, driven by compelling relationships, and set in a world that feels both aspirational and authentic," said Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, as per the release.

About Author Elsie Silver

Elsie Silver, a New York Times bestselling author, is known for her romance novels. Apart from Rose Hill, her novel series includes the Chestnut Springs and Gold Rush Ranch series. (ANI)