    AMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles and more take home major honours; check out the list

    American Music Awards 2022: On Sunday, November 20, the AMAs 2022  were presented. Here is a glance at the full list of winners, which includes major awards for Beyonce, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    The American Music Awards 2022 took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and it was a star-studded affair as the biggest names in the music business attended. Some well-known musicians took home top honours at the prestigious awards, including Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, who received Favourite Pop Male and Female Artist.

    Wayne Brady served as the host of the fan-voted awards ceremony. The two female musicians with the most nominations for the year, Beyonce and Taylor Swift, won significant prizes this year. Swift won numerous awards, including Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version), while Beyonce won Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album for Renaissance.

    Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar ended up being the main victors in the Hip Hop category. In terms of making history, BTS won Favorite Pop Duo or Group for the fourth consecutive year, becoming them the first artist in AMAs history to do so. In the category, the septet faced up against acts including Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, and OneRepublic.
     
    While ex-couple Taylor Swift and Harry Styles won Male and Female Favorite Pop Artist, the pair also competed in three other key categories, including Favorite Pop Album, with Swift winning for Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version), while Styles received a nomination for Harry's House. In addition to winning all other major award ceremony accolades for her ten-minute song, All Too Well, the short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien turned out to be Swift's huge triumph in the Best Music Video category. Taylor triumphed against Harry to win the Artist of the Year award.

    Check out the complete winner's list below:
    ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

    Adele 
    Bad Bunny 
    Beyoncé 
    Drake 
    Harry Styles 
    Taylor Swift WINNER
    The Weeknd 

    NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

    Dove Cameron WINNER
    Gayle 
    Latto 
    Måneskin 
    Steve Lacy

    COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR 

    Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" 
    Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix" WINNER
    Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U" 
    Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby" 
    The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay" 

    FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST 

    Bad Bunny 
    Coldplay WINNER
    Ed Sheeran 
    Elton John 
    The Rolling Stones 

    FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

    Adele, "Easy On Me" 
    Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito" 
    Harry Styles, "As It Was" 
    Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby" 
    Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" WINNER

    FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST 

    Bad Bunny 
    Drake 
    Ed Sheeran 
    Harry Styles WINNER
    The Weeknd 

    FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST 

    Adele 
    Beyoncé 
    Doja Cat 
    Lizzo 
    Taylor Swift WINNER

    FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP 

    BTS WINNER
    Coldplay 
    Imagine Dragons 
    Måneskin 
    OneRepublic 

    FAVORITE POP ALBUM 

    Adele, 30 
    Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti 
    Beyoncé, Renaissance
    Harry Styles, Harry's House 
    Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version) WINNER
    The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

    FAVORITE POP SONG 

    Adele, "Easy On Me" 
    Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" 
    Harry Styles, "As It Was" WINNER
    Lizzo, "About Damn Time" 
    The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay" 

    FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

    Chris Stapleton 
    Cody Johnson 
    Luke Combs 
    Morgan Wallen WINNER
    Walker Hayes 

    FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

    Carrie Underwood 
    Lainey Wilson
    Maren Morris 
    Miranda Lambert 
    Taylor Swift WINNER

    FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP 

    Dan + Shay WINNER
    Lady A 
    Old Dominion 
    Parmalee 
    Zac Brown Band 

    FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM 

    Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
    Luke Combs, Growin' Up 
    Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
    Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) WINNER
    Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album 

    FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG 

    Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
    Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" 
    Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
    Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt" 
    Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You" WINNER

    FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

    Drake 
    Future 
    Kendrick Lamar WINNER
    Lil Baby 
    Lil Durk 

    FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

    Cardi B 
    GloRilla 
    Latto 
    Megan Thee Stallion 
    Nicki Minaj WINNER

    FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM 

    Future, I Never Liked You
    Gunna, DS4EVER
    Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers WINNER
    Lil Durk, 7220 
    Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0 

    FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG 

    Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U" WINNER
    Jack Harlow, "First Class" 
    Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin" 
    Latto, "Big Energy" 
    Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

    FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST 

    Brent Faiyaz 
    Chris Brown WINNER
    GIVĒON 
    Lucky Daye 
    The Weeknd 

    FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST 

    Beyoncé WINNER
    Doja Cat 
    Muni Long 
    Summer Walker 
    SZA 

    FAVORITE R&B ALBUM 

    Beyoncé, Renaissance WINNER
    Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
    Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
    Summer Walker, Still Over It 
    The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

    FAVORITE R&B SONG 

    Beyoncé, "Break My Soul" 
    Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs" 
    Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out the Window"
    SZA, "I Hate U" 
    Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence" 

    FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST 

    Bad Bunny WINNER
    Farruko 
    J Balvin 
    Jhayco 
    Rauw Alejandro 

    FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST 

    Anitta WINNER
    Becky G 
    Kali Uchis 
    Karol G
    ROSALÍA 

    FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP 

    Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 
    Calibre 50 
    Eslabon Armado 
    Grupo Firme  
    Yahritza Y Su Esencia WINNER

    FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM 

    Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti WINNER
    Farruko, La 167 
    J Balvin, Jose
    Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa 
    ROSALÍA, Motomami

    FAVORITE LATIN SONG 

    Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
    Becky G x Karol G, "Mamii" 
    Karol G, "Provenza" 
    Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti" 
    Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas" WINNER

    FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST 

    Imagine Dragons 
    Machine Gun Kelly WINNER
    Måneskin 
    Red Hot Chili Peppers 
    The Lumineers 

    FAVORITE ROCK SONG 

    Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young" 
    Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy" 
    Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
    Måneskin, "Beggin'" WINNER
    Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer" 

    FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM 

    Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
    Ghost, Impera WINNER
    Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
    Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
    Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love 

    FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST 

    Anne Wilson 
    For King & Country WINNER
    Katy Nichole 
    Matthew West 
    Phil Wickham 

    FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST 

    CeCe Winans 
    Doe 
    E. Dewey Smith 
    Maverick City Music 
    Tamela Mann WINNER

    FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

    Diplo 
    Marshmello WINNER
    Swedish House Mafia 
    The Chainsmokers 
    Tiësto 

    FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

    Elvis WINNER
    Encanto 
    Sing 2 
    Stranger Things season 4 
    Top Gun: Maverick 

    FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST 

    Burna Boy 
    CKay 
    Fireboy DML 
    Tems 
    Wizkid WINNER

    FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST 

    Blackpink 
    BTS WINNER
    Seventeen 
    Tomorrow x Together
    Twice

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
