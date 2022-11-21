AMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles and more take home major honours; check out the list
American Music Awards 2022: On Sunday, November 20, the AMAs 2022 were presented. Here is a glance at the full list of winners, which includes major awards for Beyonce, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.
The American Music Awards 2022 took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and it was a star-studded affair as the biggest names in the music business attended. Some well-known musicians took home top honours at the prestigious awards, including Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, who received Favourite Pop Male and Female Artist.
Wayne Brady served as the host of the fan-voted awards ceremony. The two female musicians with the most nominations for the year, Beyonce and Taylor Swift, won significant prizes this year. Swift won numerous awards, including Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version), while Beyonce won Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album for Renaissance.
Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar ended up being the main victors in the Hip Hop category. In terms of making history, BTS won Favorite Pop Duo or Group for the fourth consecutive year, becoming them the first artist in AMAs history to do so. In the category, the septet faced up against acts including Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, and OneRepublic.
While ex-couple Taylor Swift and Harry Styles won Male and Female Favorite Pop Artist, the pair also competed in three other key categories, including Favorite Pop Album, with Swift winning for Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version), while Styles received a nomination for Harry's House. In addition to winning all other major award ceremony accolades for her ten-minute song, All Too Well, the short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien turned out to be Swift's huge triumph in the Best Music Video category. Taylor triumphed against Harry to win the Artist of the Year award.
Check out the complete winner's list below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift WINNER
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron WINNER
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix" WINNER
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele, "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" WINNER
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles WINNER
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift WINNER
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version) WINNER
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele, "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles, "As It Was" WINNER
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen WINNER
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift WINNER
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You" WINNER
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar WINNER
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj WINNER
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers WINNER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U" WINNER
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown WINNER
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé, Renaissance WINNER
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out the Window"
SZA, "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta WINNER
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia WINNER
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti WINNER
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
ROSALÍA, Motomami
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x Karol G, "Mamii"
Karol G, "Provenza"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas" WINNER
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly WINNER
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin, "Beggin'" WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera WINNER
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Anne Wilson
For King & Country WINNER
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
CeCe Winans
Doe
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann WINNER
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
Marshmello WINNER
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Elvis WINNER
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid WINNER
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
Blackpink
BTS WINNER
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together
Twice