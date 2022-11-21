AMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles and more take home major honours; check out the list

American Music Awards 2022: On Sunday, November 20, the AMAs 2022 were presented. Here is a glance at the full list of winners, which includes major awards for Beyonce, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

The American Music Awards 2022 took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and it was a star-studded affair as the biggest names in the music business attended. Some well-known musicians took home top honours at the prestigious awards, including Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, who received Favourite Pop Male and Female Artist.

Wayne Brady served as the host of the fan-voted awards ceremony. The two female musicians with the most nominations for the year, Beyonce and Taylor Swift, won significant prizes this year. Swift won numerous awards, including Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version), while Beyonce won Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album for Renaissance.

Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar ended up being the main victors in the Hip Hop category. In terms of making history, BTS won Favorite Pop Duo or Group for the fourth consecutive year, becoming them the first artist in AMAs history to do so. In the category, the septet faced up against acts including Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, and OneRepublic.



While ex-couple Taylor Swift and Harry Styles won Male and Female Favorite Pop Artist, the pair also competed in three other key categories, including Favorite Pop Album, with Swift winning for Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version), while Styles received a nomination for Harry's House. In addition to winning all other major award ceremony accolades for her ten-minute song, All Too Well, the short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien turned out to be Swift's huge triumph in the Best Music Video category. Taylor triumphed against Harry to win the Artist of the Year award.

Check out the complete winner's list below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift WINNER

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron WINNER

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix" WINNER

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" WINNER

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles WINNER

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift WINNER

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version) WINNER

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Harry Styles, "As It Was" WINNER

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen WINNER

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift WINNER

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin' Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) WINNER

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You" WINNER

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj WINNER

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers WINNER

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U" WINNER

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"

Latto, "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown WINNER

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé, Renaissance WINNER

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out the Window"

SZA, "I Hate U"

Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia WINNER

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti WINNER

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

ROSALÍA, Motomami

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x Karol G, "Mamii"

Karol G, "Provenza"

Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"

Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas" WINNER

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly WINNER

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"

Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"

Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

Måneskin, "Beggin'" WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera WINNER

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

For King & Country WINNER

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans

Doe

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann WINNER

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello WINNER

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Elvis WINNER

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid WINNER

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

Blackpink

BTS WINNER

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Twice