Music composer Amaal Mallik hit out at a fellow composer, presumably Tanishk Bagchi, in a fiery post. He accused him of being a 'Mr Remix,' using paid PR, stealing the song 'Saiyaara,' and made serious allegations about his professional conduct.

Music composer Amaal Mallik launched a sharp attack on fellow composer Tanishk Bagchi on Thursday through a strongly worded post. While he did not mention Tanishk by name, Amaal made several allegations, accusing him of copying songs, using paid publicity, and behaving unfairly within the music industry.

In his post that he shared on X, Amaal began by calling the composer "Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals" and claimed he would "show the world" his real place in the industry. He also alleged that old pictures of him were being used in media articles and questioned why the composer continued to act like his "brother" despite their differences. "Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals. 10 years too late but I will show the world your aukaad. You don't deserve my mention also after all that has gone down, so please mera 2017-18 ka photos leke articles likhwana bandh kar Lala...Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama chuke ho, but kharach galat jagah kar rahe ho...Phir mujhe har saal call karke, ya mere manager @mourjo ke saamne mera bhai banne ka dhong kyu karta hai re tu...Such unmanly behaviour man...Sheesh," his post read.

Allegations Over 'Saiyaara' Title Track

Amaal also accused the composer of taking credit for the title track of Saiyaara. Claiming the song originally belonged to Faheem Abdullah and Arsalan Nizami, he alleged that the composer managed to get himself into the film and "stole the song." "If I speak up about how you bagged the film #Saiyaara, and stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami's nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film, then you will know.They will out of respect not support me, but if they have the guts to stand up ,they should release #SaiyaanMere & the world will know who actually made the song and kisne aise hi credit khaya."

He added, "Bhai break up mera bhi hua hai, woh dard dikhaake aur use karke picture mein ghusne ki bheek nahi maangta main bete."

Check full post Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals 🤭 10 years too late but I will show the world your aukaad :) You don’t deserve my mention also after all that has gone down, so please mera 2017-18 ka photos leke articles likhwana bandh kar Lala… Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama… pic.twitter.com/3ihxcQeYYo — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 23, 2026

Further Accusations of Misconduct

The music composer then made more serious allegations, claiming he could reveal incidents involving female singers and also accused the composer of asking him to step away from certain projects. "Should I mention what you have done to female singers and their lives, Me too nahi, Me Three ho jaayega tujhpar. Should I tell the world how you gave me a swear and asked me to leave certain films and songs cause you had bills to pay.....," the singer wrote.

"Stop crying now like a little bitch about royalties when I had told you & many others to be united, kept calling you time and again trying to explain to you ---- why the fuck you shouldn't do #AashiqBanayaAapne & #Masakali," he added. (ANI)