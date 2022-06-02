Singer KK’s daughter Taamara shares the last note for her father

Taamara, KK's daughter, shared a tribute for her late father on her Instagram stories.

Everyone was shocked and saddened by KK's untimely death. Many people have yet to accept that the iconic singer is no longer alive. He was playing in a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata when he became unwell and died.



According to reports, the musician passed out in his hotel room and was certified dead on arrival at the hospital. All of this happened so quickly that the fand, notably his industry colleagues and family, must be struggling to comprehend the news. The singer's lifeless remains have been transported to Mumbai, and his burial is set to take place today. Taamara, his daughter, took to Instagram today to share the final message dad left for her.

We can read all KK's antim darshan and cremation facts in KK's daughter Taamara's Instagram account. His antim darshan will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., followed by his lifeless remains being transported to the Versova Hindu Cemetery at 1 p.m.



An ambulance has already been stationed outside the late singer's home, and his business pals have begun to arrive. Hariharan and Raghav were the first to come for the antim darshan.

The popular singer's lifeless remains were sent to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata yesterday from SSKM hospital. Jyoti, KK's wife, and their children also respected him. On Wednesday, a pistol salute was paid to the late singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also seen paying her respects to KK. The singer's family joined her. Also Read: (Video) Here's what KK said to event organisers before he passed away; watch