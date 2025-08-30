Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, wife of legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah, passed away at 94 in Hyderabad on Saturday morning due to age-related ailments

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday, August 30, at the family’s residence in Hyderabad. She was 94 and had been battling age-related health issues. Kanakaratnam was the wife of legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan Rush Home

Arjun, who was in Mumbai shooting for his upcoming project AA22xA6 with director Atlee, rushed back to Hyderabad as soon as he heard the news. The actor, who was extremely close to his grandmother, was spotted at the airport looking visibly shaken while surrounded by heavy security.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who had been filming in Mysore, also cancelled his shoot to be with the family. He and his team had been working on a massive song sequence with nearly a thousand dancers, but the actor chose to put everything aside to return home.

Last Rites This Afternoon

The funeral will take place this afternoon at Kokapet. Close relatives from the Allu-Konidela family have already started arriving at Allu Aravind’s residence to offer their condolences and pay their last respects. The family is yet to release an official statement on the loss.

A Bond Beyond Words

Allu Arjun shared a very special relationship with his grandmother. Just last December, after his brief arrest in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, Kanakaratnam was seen performing a ritual to ward off negative energies as he returned home. The actor had hugged her tightly before walking inside, a moment that showed how deeply the two were connected.

The family now bids farewell to a woman who stood as a strong pillar through generations of the Allu legacy.