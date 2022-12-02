Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme

Pushpa: The Rise will premiere in the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

Ever since Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise was released in the theatres, it went on to create madness all across the globe. Be it dialogues or songs, The film has time and again proved itself a trendsetter in all senses. It's almost about to complete a year of its release and the film is still touching new skies of success as it is also now released in Russia and it's popularity was evident at the premiere while a dance group performed on the song of the film.

The team of Pushpa: The Rise is currently in Russia as the film was released in Moscow on 1st December and will be released in St. Petersburg on 3rd December. The sixth Indian Film Festival will take place in 24 Russian cities and will commence with the movie's world premiere.

