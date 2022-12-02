Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme

    Pushpa: The Rise will premiere in the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    A dance group performed Pushpa: The Rise's theme song during the premiere, demonstrating the film's popularity. The movie has been out for over a year and is continually reaching new heights of success. It is now also available in Russia.

    The Rise is one of Pushpa's tracks, which is insane. While a dance troupe was shown performing the songs, the movie became a worldwide phenomenon, even if its songs were a completely different sensation in India. This is unmistakable proof of how much the film is beloved by audiences worldwide.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca: Superstar performs Umrah post-Dunki shoot, take a look

    Ever since Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise was released in the theatres, it went on to create madness all across the globe. Be it dialogues or songs, The film has time and again proved itself a trendsetter in all senses. It's almost about to complete a year of its release and the film is still touching new skies of success as it is also now released in Russia and it's popularity was evident at the premiere while a dance group performed on the song of the film. 

    The songs of Pushpa: The Rise is madness in themselves. While the film's songs are a whole different range in India, it went on to conquer the world stage while a dance group was seen performing the songs. This is evidence of the love the international audience is showing for the film.

    The team of Pushpa: The Rise is currently in Russia as the film was released in Moscow on 1st December and will be released in St. Petersburg on 3rd December. The sixth Indian Film Festival will take place in 24 Russian cities and will commence with the movie's world premiere.

    Also Read: Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    On December 8th, the movie will be released in Russia. While Pushpa: The Rise has become a national phenomenon, the fans are anxiously awaiting any new information as the cast 

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol RBA

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol

    Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16; check out the top 5 TV shows RBA

    Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16; check out the top 5 TV shows

    Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca: Superstar performs Umrah post-Dunki shoot, take a look RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca: Superstar performs Umrah post-Dunki shoot, take a look

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra RBA

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Recent Stories

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind gangster Goldy Brar 'detained' in California AJR

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind gangster Goldy Brar 'detained' in California

    Spinach to broccoli, 5 foods that will help you prevent iron deficiency sur

    Spinach to broccoli, 5 foods that will help you prevent iron deficiency

    Who is Freddy? Kartik Aaryan's latest film character, the most eligible bachelor in town RBA

    Who is Freddy? Kartik Aaryan's latest film character, the most eligible bachelor in town

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Vande Bharat Express: Gandhinagar-Mumbai damaged again; 4th mishap in 2 months - adt

    Vande Bharat Express: Gandhinagar-Mumbai damaged again; 4th mishap in 2 months

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon