Allu Arjun, Pushpa makers announce Rs 2 crore financial aid for stampede victim’s family

Actor Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa have pledged Rs 2 crore to support the family of a woman who tragically died in a stampede during the movie's screening on December 4.

First Published Dec 25, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

Actor Allu Arjun and the producers of the film Pushpa announced a financial contribution of Rs 2 crore on Wednesday to support the family of the woman who tragically lost her life in a stampede during the film's screening at a theatre on December 4.

Allu Arjun Stampede case: Hyderabad Police warns against misinformation regarding case; Read on

Additionally, Dil Raju, Chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) and a prominent producer, shared that a group of film industry leaders would meet with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday to promote positive relations between the government and the film sector.
Allu Arjun's father and veteran producer Allu Aravind, along with Dil Raju and others, visited a private hospital where a boy injured in the stampede is being treated.

Allu Aravind expressed relief after speaking with the doctors, who assured him that the boy is recovering and can now breathe independently. The medical team remains hopeful for his full recovery.

He announced that Allu Arjun (Rs 1 crore), Pushpa production company Mytri Movie Makers (Rs 50 lakh), and the film's director Sukumar (Rs 50 lakh) have provided financial assistance to support the boy's family.

Aravind handed over the cheques to Dil Raju, asking him to deliver them to the boy's family.

He clarified that legal constraints prevented direct interaction with the family without prior approval.

A 35-year-old woman tragically died in a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 during the screening of 'Pushpa 2'. Her eight-year-old son was also hospitalized following the incident.

In response, a case was filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison here on December 14 morning.

