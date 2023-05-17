Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alligators on Urvashi Rautela’s neck at Cannes 2023: Check out her show-stopping look on the red carpet

    Urvashi Rautela stunned photographers and fashion enthusiasts at Cannes 2023 with her alligator necklace, fuchsia strapless gown and bold stance. Urvashi will talk about her upcoming project at Cannes. – By Mahasweta Sarkar
     

    Urvashi Rautela, in the second red carpet appearance at this year’s 76th Cannes International Film Festival, stunned in her fuchsia pink strapless tulle gown with tiered layers of floral ruffles. She went viral on the internet for her opening ceremony gown.
     
    Sima Couture designed Urvashi’s show-stopping gown paired with an eye-catching neckpiece featuring two intertwined alligators. Her high, neat bun and a pair of hoops complimented her whole look. But Urvashi’s Cartier animal neckpiece became the talk of the town, which has sparkling diamonds and intricate designs. Photographers and fashion enthusiasts were enthralled by how effortlessly the ‘Sanam Re’ star carried her bold look.

    As per reports, Urvashi Rautela will present the Parveen Babi biopic at Cannes 2023. She is supposed to be part of a photocall launch event, where she gets to reveal her character. Rautela is also going to star in a Dharma film. Sharing the news and pictures of the flowers Karan Johar sent her, the actress wrote on social media, “New beginnings @dharmamovies @dharmaticent #Onset #beholden”. There are a lot of details yet to be revealed about the project, and fans can’t wait to know what new beginnings lie ahead for the actress

    Urvashi Rautela was last featured in ‘Agent’ alongside Akhil Akkineni. The script was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Directed by Surender Reddy, produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and shot in Budapest, the film bombed at the box office. We hope for the best and better luck in Urvashi Rautela’s new ventures. 

