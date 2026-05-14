After her Cannes 2026 appearance, Alia Bhatt went viral for her witty reply to a troll who said 'no one noticed you'. Her comeback, 'Why pity love? You noticed me :)', was praised by fans as a 'classy' and 'savage' response.

Alia Bhatt's Viral Comeback to Online Troll

After turning heads with her glamorous appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, actor Alia Bhatt has gone viral once again, this time for her sharp yet graceful response to an online troll.

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On Wednesday, Alia shared an Instagram reel featuring her regal custom ivory silk saree-gown look from Cannes. While the post received praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts, one comment attempted to mock the actor's international appearance. "What a pity, no one noticed you," a user wrote, adding a laughing emoji. Alia responded with a calm but pointed comeback, "Why pity love? You noticed me :).". The actor's reply quickly gained traction online, with fans applauding her for handling the negativity with confidence and wit. Many social media users described the response as both "classy" and "savage," praising her composed approach to online trolling.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival

The incident came shortly after Alia's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Her fashion choices at the event drew significant attention online, including a peach-toned bustier gown and an ivory silk saree-gown.

This marks Alia Bhatt's second consecutive appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Last year, she made her Cannes debut in a custom-made gown by Schiaparelli, a look that was widely appreciated by fans and fashion critics alike.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will continue until May 23.