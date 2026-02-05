YRF’s upcoming Spy Universe film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has sparked fresh buzz after reports suggested it may skip a theatrical release and head directly to OTT, triggering debate and speculation.

Yash Raj Films’ Alpha has been one of the most talked-about upcoming projects from the studio’s ambitious Spy Universe. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film is set to make history as the first women-led spy thriller in the franchise. However, recent reports suggest that the project may be facing uncertainty over its release strategy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Alpha and the Big Risk for YRF’s Spy Universe

Alpha was envisioned as a bold step by YRF to expand its Spy Universe beyond male-driven narratives. With Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film was expected to position her as a full-fledged action hero, something rarely explored at this scale in Bollywood. The project also features Bobby Deol, whose brief glimpse was reportedly attached to War 2, further adding to the buzz. However, insiders claim that the studio’s confidence has taken a hit following the underperformance of Mardaani 3 and the reported setbacks faced by War 2. As a result, Alpha is said to be in a “suspended” state, with YRF reconsidering its theatrical prospects.

OTT, Release Rumours and Alia Bhatt’s Stand

According to reports, YRF is now exploring the possibility of a direct OTT release for Alpha. This move, however, has allegedly not gone down well with Alia Bhatt. Sources suggest that the actor is “protesting” against skipping a theatrical release, as Alpha was designed to be mounted on a big scale meant for cinema halls. So far, there has been no official confirmation from either YRF or the actor regarding these claims, leaving fans speculating about the film’s future.

Alia Bhatt on the Challenge of a Female-Led Action Film

Last year, at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Alia Bhatt candidly addressed the risks associated with Alpha. She acknowledged that female-led action films have not historically performed at the same level as male-led ones, calling the project both exciting and challenging. Whether Alpha finds its way to theatres or debuts on OTT, the film remains a crucial experiment for YRF’s Spy Universe, and a significant milestone for women-led action cinema in Bollywood