Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's 'Jigra' gets U/A certificate, what will be the film's duration? Read here

    The Central Board of Picture Certification (CBFC) has given the picture a U/A classification, ahead of its theatrical release on October 11. The movie's runtime has also been announced.

    Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's 'Jigra' gets U/A certificate, what will be the film's duration? Read here RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are prepared to wow fans with their action-packed flick Jigra, which has swiftly become one of the most talked-about films since its introduction. The Central Board of Picture Certification (CBFC) has given the picture a U/A classification, ahead of its theatrical release on October 11. The movie's runtime has also been announced.

    Jigra movie duration

    According to the CBFC website, Jigra has been granted U/A certification and has a run time of 155 minutes. This indicates the film runs for 2 hours and 35 minutes. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, stars Alia Bhatt and is co-produced by Karan Johar.

    Also read: Want to invest in Pre-IPO? Read how to invest and benefits!

    About Jigra

    Alia and Vedang play siblings in the next film, and the public has already praised their relationship. The trailer begins with Alia Bhatt's character getting a late-night call alerting her that her brother, Ankur (played by Vedang Raina), has been arrested. Confused and concerned, she asks him if he has done anything wrong and whether his blood tests will be negative. Ankur is next seen in a courtroom in a foreign country, unable to grasp the language, after being brought into custody.

    Alia, determined to save her brother, embarks on a trip to see him. She wonders if injuring herself will push the authorities to let her see him, but she is continually denied access. We observe as she flies to the country where he is being detained and begins her quest for his freedom. The trailer picks up with frantic action as Alia pulls daring acrobatics, avoids guards, and goes to extreme lengths to save her brother, who is being tortured in jail. Even though she encounters hurdles at every turn, she remains determined.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Youths going abroad for freedom...' Malayalam actor Vinayakan sheds light on societal norms in Kerala anr

    'Youths going abroad for freedom...' Malayalam actor Vinayakan sheds light on societal norms in Kerala

    Ram Charan slams Telangana minister over comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha split AJR

    Ram Charan slams Telangana minister over comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha split

    Bhairadevi Review: Unveiling the Mystical World of Aghoris RBA

    Bhairadevi Review: Unveiling the Mystical World of Aghoris

    Mallika Sherawat reveals hero of super-hit film tried to enter her bedroom at midnight; Read here ATG

    Mallika Sherawat reveals hero of super-hit film tried to enter her bedroom at midnight; Read here

    Harshika Poonacha Welcomes Baby Girl on Navratri RBA

    Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha Welcomes Baby Girl on Navratri

    Recent Stories

    'Youths going abroad for freedom...' Malayalam actor Vinayakan sheds light on societal norms in Kerala anr

    'Youths going abroad for freedom...' Malayalam actor Vinayakan sheds light on societal norms in Kerala

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 3: Rate of 8 gram gold close to Rs 57,000; CHECK details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 4: Rate of 8 gram gold close to Rs 57,000; CHECK details

    The sacred meaning of Goddess Durga's 10 hands and weapons RTM

    The sacred meaning of Goddess Durga's 10 hands and weapons

    Ram Charan slams Telangana minister over comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha split AJR

    Ram Charan slams Telangana minister over comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha split

    Groundbreaking! Doctors perform complex 11-hour surgery to reattach man's ear bitten off by his pet Pit bull shk

    Groundbreaking! Doctors perform complex 11-hour surgery to reattach man's ear bitten off by his pet Pit bull

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon