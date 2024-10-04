Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's 'Jigra' gets U/A certificate, what will be the film's duration? Read here

The Central Board of Picture Certification (CBFC) has given the picture a U/A classification, ahead of its theatrical release on October 11. The movie's runtime has also been announced.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are prepared to wow fans with their action-packed flick Jigra, which has swiftly become one of the most talked-about films since its introduction. The Central Board of Picture Certification (CBFC) has given the picture a U/A classification, ahead of its theatrical release on October 11. The movie's runtime has also been announced.

Jigra movie duration

According to the CBFC website, Jigra has been granted U/A certification and has a run time of 155 minutes. This indicates the film runs for 2 hours and 35 minutes. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, stars Alia Bhatt and is co-produced by Karan Johar.

About Jigra

Alia and Vedang play siblings in the next film, and the public has already praised their relationship. The trailer begins with Alia Bhatt's character getting a late-night call alerting her that her brother, Ankur (played by Vedang Raina), has been arrested. Confused and concerned, she asks him if he has done anything wrong and whether his blood tests will be negative. Ankur is next seen in a courtroom in a foreign country, unable to grasp the language, after being brought into custody.

Alia, determined to save her brother, embarks on a trip to see him. She wonders if injuring herself will push the authorities to let her see him, but she is continually denied access. We observe as she flies to the country where he is being detained and begins her quest for his freedom. The trailer picks up with frantic action as Alia pulls daring acrobatics, avoids guards, and goes to extreme lengths to save her brother, who is being tortured in jail. Even though she encounters hurdles at every turn, she remains determined.

