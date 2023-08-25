Alia Bhatt to undergo mixed martial arts training, prep intensely for YRF’s spyverse action film

For YRF's first female-led spyverse movie, Alia Bhatt will go through rigorous training and preparation. The first half of 2024 will see the start of production on the untitled movie.

There seems to be no stopping for Alia Bhatt. The National Award winning actress, who most recently appeared in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', a hit blockbuster family comedy directed by Karan Johar, and made her Hollywood debut last month with 'Heart of Stone', has already started production on her next movie. With their upcoming action movie, Yash Raj Films will introduce the actor to their spyverse. In the spyverse, which also includes the 'War', 'Pathaan', and 'Tiger' series, the movie will be the first to feature a heroine as the main character.In the untitled action-thriller movie starring Sharvari Wagh, Alia Bhatt will appear. After 'Ek Tha Tiger', Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and the future movies Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs. Pathaan, the movie is the eighth in the spy genre.

This will be Alia's first time serving as the star of a straight-up action movie. The actor will spend three months in intensive film preparation, making sure to do everything possible to ensure that the movie is a huge success.This will be Alia's first time serving as the star of a straight-up action movie. The actor will spend three months in intensive film preparation, making sure to do everything possible to ensure that the movie is a huge success.

According to the article, Alia and Sharvari will both engage in a demanding three-month preparation schedule for their fast-paced action scenes. "This will involve mixed martial arts instruction. Both ladies must be in excellent physical condition and prepared for the tough action sequences they will work on together because the movie will be produced on a large scale. After complete their current obligations, they will begin their preparation, the article continued.Alia most recently took home the best actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards, which were revealed on August 24. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical crime drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor won the prize for her leading performance. The National Award for best film editing went to the director as well.

