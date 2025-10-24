Alia Bhatt is set for a busy slate with Alpha and Love and War, and reports hint at her joining Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe in Chamunda. Director Amar Kaushik recently addressed the speculation surrounding it

Alia Bhatt seems to be on an unstoppable streak with a lineup of exciting projects ahead. The actress, known for her impressive filmography, is set to star in YRF’s spy thriller Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Reports suggest that she may also collaborate with producer Dinesh Vijan for Chamunda, a film that is said to be part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Director Amar Kaushik, who has previously worked on MHCU films, recently reacted to the ongoing speculation.

Alia Bhatt Included in MHCU Films?

In a conversation, Kaushik neither confirmed nor denied Alia’s involvement. He stated that announcements would be made at the right time and explained that the team prioritizes storytelling before casting decisions. He clarified that they do not tailor stories to suit particular actors, maintaining that their focus remains on the narrative itself.

Kaushik also assured that audiences could expect the quality of MHCU films to continue improving. He mentioned that their aim was always to deliver honest and engaging cinema for the viewers and that they welcomed audience feedback through social media. Emphasizing sincerity in their filmmaking approach, he said their goal was to stay true to the spirit that made their first film, Stree, a success.

According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt was enthusiastic about collaborating with Maddock Films. A source close to the production revealed that Alia had discussed several projects with Dinesh Vijan and was close to finalizing one. The actress was said to be particularly drawn to a psychological supernatural thriller, which might follow Love and War as her next big-screen venture. Talks were reportedly progressing well, with official confirmation expected by early 2025.

Earlier, it was also rumored that Shah Rukh Khan might join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, sparking immense excitement among fans eager to see him share the screen with stars like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, and Pankaj Tripathi. However, subsequent reports suggested that Shah Rukh had opted out of Chamunda.

A Bollywood Hungama report mentioned that Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik were keen on casting Shah Rukh opposite Alia Bhatt, but the collaboration did not materialize. Their source explained that the actor preferred not to join an existing cinematic universe and instead expressed interest in working with the duo on a new, original concept in an unexplored genre.

Meanwhile, MHCU’s latest release, Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has recently hit theatres. The film also introduced Aneet Padda as Shakti Shalini, reportedly replacing Kiara Advani, as the filmmakers were looking for a younger actress for the role.