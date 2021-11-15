  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi release delayed? Here's what we know

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi has been shot on a grand scale and is one of the most awaited films. Here is when the movie will be released. Read on to know further about the same.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 2:03 PM IST
    Fans of Alia Bhatt need to wait a bit longer because the release of her next movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, has got delayed. The magnum opus movie was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. The magnum opus movie is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He had picked up January 6, 2022, as its release date but today announced that the film will release on February 18 2022.  

    The movie is being adapted from one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. It features Alia in the role of Gangubai, who was one of the most powerful, adored and respected women from Kamathipura back in the `1960s.  A few hours ago Taran Adarsh had posted a tweet related to the new release date of the movie.

    His tweet read, "NEW RELEASE DATE OF 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI': 18 FEB 2022... # SanjayLeelaBhansali's #GangubaiKathiawadi - starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn - to release on February 18 2022... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada".

    Earlier, the movie was set to release on September 11, 2020. In January 2021, the makers of the film announced that the film will release sometime, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stellar cast of the film also includes Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. Earlier, there were many rumours about the makers of the movie considering an OTT release. A statement to the media was released by Pen Movies, where the company's MD Jayantilal Gada had slammed rumours stating that the film would be released on an OTT platform. He had said that all the three movies Gangubai Kathiawadi, Attack, and RRR, would be released in the theatres since the magnum opus movies have been made for big-screen experience only. The movie was all set to lock horns with RRR at the box office. 
     

