    'Mr Bachchan' first look poster: Ravi Teja to play character name of Amitabh Bachchan, calls him 'favourite'

    Ravi Teja who is a big fan of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, impersonates his 'favourite' idol in the first look of the Telugu film.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Actor Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar are all set to collaborate once again. On Sunday, they took to social media to reveal the title and first-look poster of their upcoming film 'Mr. Bachchan'. Ravi Teja who is a big fan of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, impersonates his 'favourite' idol in the first look of the Telugu film.

    Mr Bachchan's first look poster

    In the poster, Ravi Teja is seated on a two-wheeler and is seen wearing shades, adopting a solemn expression in his 'Mr Bachchan' billboard. He has a lengthy mustache and a hairdo reminiscent of Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s and 1980s. Behind him is an abstract caricature of Amitabh and a movie theater with people in it. On the poster, Amitabh's phrase 'Naam Tho Suna Hoga (You must have heard my name)' is inscribed.

    Ravi Teja's post

    Ravi Teja shared his 'Mr Bachchan' look on X and wrote, "Mr Bachchan... Suna tho suna hoga. "I'm honored to play the character named after my favorite @SrBachchan saab (sir)." 

    About Mr. Bachchan

    The project will mark Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's third collaboration; the duo previously collaborated on 'Shock' and 'Mirapakay'. Bhagyashri Borse, best known for her role in 'Yaariyan 2', will make her Telugu film debut as the lead in 'Mr. Bachchan'. 

    The Harisha Shankar film is set to be released in 2024 and the project will be co-financed by TG Vishwa Prasad and produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla. The soundtrack will be composed by Mickey J Meyer.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
