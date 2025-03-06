Productivity: 5 Ayurvedic rituals everyone must include in morning routine

Morning rituals are respinsible for the rest of the day to be lazy or productive. If you are aiming for a better day and productive life with mental and physical well being. Try to incorporate these five reliable Ayurvedic practice in your morning routine.

A morning routine is crucial for a better day ahead. Having a proper morning routine helps in maintaining the physical and mental well-being of an individual. We often tend to take our age for granted in our 20s and push ourselves harder towards careers and tasks. But this is unknowingly affecting our overall well-being from internal health. Let's see the five most reliable practices in Ayurveda for a morning routine.

5 Ayurvedic rituals for productivity and health:

1. Rise with the Sun

According to Ayurveda, it is beneficial and ideal to wake up early before the sunrise. This is proven to be helping your body to align with the natural rhythms of the day. This particular time frame is known as 'Brahma Muhurta' and is a spiritually energizing part of the day. An early wake-up schedule helps in improving mental clarity and sets an active and positive note for the rest of the day.

2. Tongue Scraping

Tongue scraping is a non-negotiable Ayurvedic practice that helps remove toxins (ama) from your tongue that accumulate overnight during your sleep period. Using a copper or stainless steel tongue scraper is advisable. You can gently scrape your tongue from back to front using preferred tools. This practice not only removes bacteria and improves digestion but also enhances taste perception and prevents bad breath throughout the day.

3. Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is a traditional Ayurvedic technique that is said to have many benefits. This is a process of swishing oil like coconut or sesame or olive oil in your mouth for 15 to 20 minutes. This aids in detoxifying the mouth and strengthening teeth and gums. This improves overall oral health and also reduces bad breath.

4. Pranayama (Breathing Exercises)

Pranayama is an Ayurvedic ritual that is also associated with spirituality. This is a process of controlled breathing exercise. Starting your day with deep breathing exercises promotes oxygen supply to your body and detoxifies your lungs and also helps in stress management. This practice can also enhance overall respiratory health in the polluted areas we live in.

5. Abhyanga (Self-Massage)

Abhyanga is an Ayurvedic ritual of self-massage with warm oil to nourish your skin, improve blood circulation, and calm the nervous system. The most used oils are warm coconut oil or warm sesame oil for this practice to massage in circular motions on the entire body. This aids in detoxifying the body and reducing stress. You can leave the oil on for 15 to 20 minutes before taking a warm shower.

