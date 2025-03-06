Productivity: 5 Ayurvedic rituals everyone must include in morning routine

Morning rituals are respinsible for the rest of the day to be lazy or productive. If you are aiming for a better day and productive life with mental and physical well being. Try to incorporate these five reliable Ayurvedic practice in your morning routine. 

Productivity: 5 Ayurvedic rituals everyone must include in morning routine MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

A morning routine is crucial for a better day ahead. Having a proper morning routine helps in maintaining the physical and mental well-being of an individual. We often tend to take our age for granted in our 20s and push ourselves harder towards careers and tasks. But this is unknowingly affecting our overall well-being from internal health. Let's see the five most reliable practices in Ayurveda for a morning routine.

5 Ayurvedic rituals for productivity and health:

1. Rise with the Sun

According to Ayurveda, it is beneficial and ideal to wake up early before the sunrise. This is proven to be helping your body to align with the natural rhythms of the day. This particular time frame is known as 'Brahma Muhurta' and is a spiritually energizing part of the day. An early wake-up schedule helps in improving mental clarity and sets an active and positive note for the rest of the day. 

2. Tongue Scraping

Tongue scraping is a non-negotiable Ayurvedic practice that helps remove toxins (ama) from your tongue that accumulate overnight during your sleep period. Using a copper or stainless steel tongue scraper is advisable. You can gently scrape your tongue from back to front using preferred tools. This practice not only removes bacteria and improves digestion but also enhances taste perception and prevents bad breath throughout the day.

3. Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is a traditional Ayurvedic technique that is said to have many benefits. This is a process of swishing oil like coconut or sesame or olive oil in your mouth for 15 to 20 minutes. This aids in detoxifying the mouth and strengthening teeth and gums. This improves overall oral health and also reduces bad breath.

ALSO READ:  Bollywood couples who taught us importance, guide to stay friends after break up

4. Pranayama (Breathing Exercises)

Pranayama is an Ayurvedic ritual that is also associated with spirituality. This is a process of controlled breathing exercise. Starting your day with deep breathing exercises promotes oxygen supply to your body and detoxifies your lungs and also helps in stress management. This practice can also enhance overall respiratory health in the polluted areas we live in.

5. Abhyanga (Self-Massage)

Abhyanga is an Ayurvedic ritual of self-massage with warm oil to nourish your skin, improve blood circulation, and calm the nervous system. The most used oils are warm coconut oil or warm sesame oil for this practice to massage in circular motions on the entire body. This aids in detoxifying the body and reducing stress. You can leave the oil on for 15 to 20 minutes before taking a warm shower.

ALSO READ:  BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme Song ahead of world tour; Fans outraged

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mental Health: 10 daily practices to improve mental well-being SRI

Mental Health: 10 daily practices to improve mental well-being

Sharwanand birthday: Biography, networth, income, assets, remuneration, personal life, and more MEG

Sharwanand birthday: Biography, networth, income, assets, remuneration, personal life, and more

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress MEG

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress

Janhvi Kapoor net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more MEG

Janhvi Kapoor net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Mazaka actress Ritu Varma's floral outfit grabs limelight; New trend unlocked MEG

Mazaka actress Ritu Varma's floral outfit grabs limelight; New trend unlocked

Recent Stories

Hyderabad Weather LATEST update: Cool nights, pleasant climate forecast for city and other districts; Check ATG

Hyderabad Weather LATEST update: Cool nights, pleasant climate forecast for city and other districts; Check

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik wows fans with her glamorous photoshoot look NTI

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik wows fans with her glamorous photoshoot look

Sensex Nifty hold ground; global cues to steer market movement AJR

Sensex, Nifty hold ground; global cues to steer market movement

Nadaaniyan screening: Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and others attend premiere [PHOTOS] ATG

'Nadaaniyan' screening: Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and others attend premiere [PHOTOS]

Kerala man executed in UAE: Muraleedharan's father recalls final call; convicted in 2009 murder case anr

Kerala man executed in UAE: Muraleedharan's father recalls final call; convicted in 2009 murder case

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon