Alia Bhatt's production "Difficult Daughters," directed by Soni Razdan, has been selected for the Busan International Film Festival's Asian Project Market

Alia Bhatt's upcoming production 'Difficult Daughters' has been selected as one of the 30 projects for the Asian Project Market (APM) at this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), reported Deadline.

The film is directed by Soni Razdan and produced by Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and indie film producer Alan McAlex, known for his work on 'Santosh.'

'Difficult Daughters' is among a select group of projects from across Asia that will be showcased at APM, where filmmakers connect with international investors and co-producers.

According to Deadline, another Indian project in the line-up is 'The Last of Them Plagues,' directed by Kunjila Mascillamani and produced by actress Kani Kusruti and 'All We Imagine As Light' director Payal Kapadia. Kusruti served as a jury member for BIFF's New Currents section last year.

Other entries include 'Moon' by Indian director Pradip Kurbah, who previously won BIFF's Jiseok Award in 2019. Bangladeshi filmmaker Biplob Sarkar returns to BIFF with 'The Magical Men,' an LGBTQ+-themed story. Malaysian director Lau Kok Rui, from BIFF's 2022 Asian Film Academy, is presenting 'Wake Me Up When the Mourning Ends,' with producers Soi Cheang, Stefano Centini, and Wong Kew Soon.

The Asian Project Market (APM) will run from September 20-23 during the 20th edition of the Asian Contents & Film Market at BEXCO.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Jigra,' directed by Vasan Bala. She both starred in and produced the film, which followed a sister's mission to save her brother from prison.

She will next appear in 'Alpha,' part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, which is set for release on December 25. She is also working on 'Love and War,' co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.